Richmond man sentenced to 12-plus years for possessing drugs in Belt Atlantic

A Richmond man with a history of violent criminal convictions was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing distributable quantities of fentanyl and cocaine in The Belt Atlantic, which has become a focus of law enforcement efforts for its problems with drug trafficking and violent crime.

Richmond police, working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, has cracked down on drug and gun offenders in the South Richmond complex since five people were shot there, including a mother and her infant who were slain on April 27, 2021.

Less than a month after that mass shooting, detectives from Richmond’s Strategic Violence Interdiction Unit, working surveillance in the complex after receiving tips, found 13 grams of cocaine base, 3.32 grams of fentanyl, 3.49 grams of cocaine hydrochloride and a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol inside the car of Corey E. Young, 32, federal prosecutors said. He was carrying $1,782 in cash.

The contraband was seized after a Richmond detective observed Young, a father of two, walking to and from his car in an activity consistent with drug trafficking, prosecutors said.

“Traffickers of opioids like fentanyl are contributing to the ever-increasing national health crisis related to overdose deaths,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Simon in a sentencing memorandum for the government. “This defendant’s involvement in that is all the more disturbing because he is a violent convicted felon who strolled, on a consistent basis, into public with narcotics and loaded firearms. That he did so in an apartment complex overcome with violence should not be lost on the Court.”

In U.S. District Court in Richmond on Tuesday, Judge Robert E. Payne Jr. sentenced Young to 151 months in prison on his earlier guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. An accompanying charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was withdrawn in exchange for his plea.

The punishment was at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which for Young — designated as a career offender — had a range of 151 to 188 months. The guidelines were high based on Young’s criminal history and convictions for two violent offenses in 2011 and 2016.

Young’s first felony conviction in Richmond at age 21 stemmed from a January 2011 incident in which he broke into a home with others at gunpoint and assaulted some of the occupants before robbing them. He was convicted of robbery and felony use of a firearm and sentenced to 23 years with 20 years and nine months suspended.

After Young was released in September 2015, he was charged less than a year later, at age 26, with aggravated malicious wounding in a shooting of a man that involved other assailants. He was sentenced in March 2017 to 10 years with seven years suspended.

“Upon that backdrop, the defendant’s actions [at The Belt Atlantic] on May 20, 2021, are more egregious,” Simon said. “As an initial matter, he returned to significant criminal activity a short period of time after his release from prison on the malicious wounding charge.”

Young’s attorney, Jose Aponte, urged the court to sentence his client at the low end of the guidelines.

Aponte said Young’s criminal history, when viewed in a vacuum, makes him appear as a “recidivist criminal who continues to violate the law without regard for his victims or the community.” But a variety of destabilizing factors in Young’s upbringing provides insight and context for his criminal activity, the attorney noted in a sentencing memorandum.

Young didn’t have regular contact with his father, his mother’s income was often not enough to support the family, and there was a period when Young and his mother squatted in an abandoned apartment without utilities. It was around this time that Young picked up his first juvenile conviction, at age 15, Aponte said.

After his immediate family fell short in raising Young, he moved in with the father of one of his siblings. Young then moved out at 17 and began living with friends. His mother and his sibling’s father abused drugs, including heroin, which exposed Young to drugs at a young age, the attorney said.

“It is in this framework of poverty and early exposure to drug use that Mr. Young’s formative years were spent,” Aponte said. “It is imperative that Mr. Young’s criminal history be reviewed using this lens.”

Young’s sentencing came a week after two other men — Dequane A. McCullers, 24, of Henrico County and Anthony C. Brown Jr., 24, of Richmond — were sentenced to 42 months and 21 months in prison, respectively, for illegally possessing semiautomatic pistols in The Belt Atlantic on July 23, 2021, after having been convicted of felonies.