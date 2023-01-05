Richmond man sentenced to 14 years in random, unprovoked attacks on 4 women

Fear and panic went through Branwyn McCormick’s mind moments after a man she didn’t know struck her with a heavy metal chair as she was talking on her cellphone while seated at a Taco Bell restaurant on Azalea Avenue on July 17, 2020.

“I was out of my chair and on the floor and my head was throbbing,” McCormick, then 16, testified Thursday in Richmond Circuit Court. “I had no idea what happened until l looked up and saw him standing there.”

As it turned out, McCormick would be the first of four women to be violently attacked by the same man — a stranger to all of them — during the fourth and fifth months of the coronavirus pandemic in Richmond. A fifth attack occurred in Henrico County.

Through painstaking detective work, police eventually identified the assailant — Marvin Maurice Moore, now 40 — and he was charged in all five of the attacks. They occurred in very public places: inside GRTC buses, at restaurants and in broad daylight on East Broad Street, one of Richmond’s busiest thoroughfares.

“All four [women] are victims of a completely random attack by a total stranger; all four are victims of a completely unprovoked attack; and all four were attacked in a public place,” Richmond Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Christine Cestaro told a Richmond judge in urging a stiff punishment for Moore.

“More importantly, though, all four women were completely unsuspecting and vulnerable” as they were minding their own business in public settings. “And in all four of these attacks, the defendant deliberately goes to the head.”

At the end of the hourlong proceeding — which was interrupted by a verbal outburst from the defendant — retired Richmond Circuit Judge Margaret Spencer sentenced Moore to 27 years in prison with 13 suspended, leaving him 14 years to serve on his convictions of malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding and two counts of assault and battery.

The punishment was a significant upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Moore was calculated at 4 years and 3 months at the low end and 9 years and 7 months at the high end. The judge cited her reasons for the elevated punishment: the nature of the assaults, Moore’s “falsehoods” at his September trial, and statements and testimony from the victims about how the attacks impacted their lives.

Sentencing was left to the judge after a jury deliberated about three hours on Sept. 22 before returning guilty verdicts against Moore in all four of the Richmond attacks. A separate jury in Henrico acquitted Moore of the attack there.

Four days after Moore inexplicably lifted a chair to his shoulders and clobbered McCormick in the head at Taco Bell, he struck again on July 21, 2020. As a 25-year-old woman was seated alone on a GRTC Pulse bus, Moore — seated in front of her — rose from his seat and forcefully elbowed her in the head, chest and throat as she was looking down at her cellphone.

When the woman looked up at him, Moore acted like had fallen. After she momentarily looked down at her phone again, Moore struck her hard a second time with the back of his arm to her head, according to evidence.

The attack was the most violent of the four assaults and resulted in the most serious charge against Moore.

The third known assault occurred more than a month later as a 75-year-old woman was walking along with a cane across East Broad Street near North Ninth Street on Aug. 31, 2020.

Not long after she reached the sidewalk, Moore walked past her and suddenly turned around, walked up and struck her. The blow propelled her to the pavement, as Moore pointed his arm at her and walked away.

Less than two hours later, a 48-year-old woman was seated on a GRTC bus when Moore rose from his seat behind her and struck her without warning, causing a bump to the head. Moore then immediately pretended he had fallen in the bus aisle, as if he hit the woman by accident.

Both of the August 2020 attacks were recorded on surveillance video, and Richmond police eventually linked those assaults to the similar random attacks on the two other women in July 2020.

Abigail Cleaver, the young woman who suffered the most violent assault, testified Thursday that it “has forever changed me” — mentally, emotionally and socially.

Cleaver said she used to enjoy riding the bus to and from work. “It was just a good time to relax and decompress after a day” on the job, she testified. “But since the attack, I have not set foot on a bus.”

The assault made her too afraid to walk alone and forced her to continuously look over her shoulder.

McCormick, now 18 and in college, said her life also dramatically changed. She suffered a concussion from the blow to her head. “I’m really paranoid that something else is going to happen,” she testified.

Her mother, Vicky McCormick, testified that her daughter “lost a lot of her innocence that day as a 16-year-old kid.”

McCormick said that when she now goes out in public, “I never turn my back to the door because I always want to be aware of my surroundings. I used to be on my phone anytime I wanted when I was out. But now I’m never on my phone when I’m out, because I want to be hyper-aware of what’s going on.”

“I feel guilty, almost, because I was his first victim, unfortunately,” McCormick told the court. “I just thought it was an accident at the time. But looking back, I obviously know that it wasn’t an accident. And I feel guilty that I couldn’t stop him from hurting anyone else.”

Near the end of her testimony, McCormick looked directly at Moore and said, “I’m not scared of you.”

That prompted an outburst from Moore, who told McCormick to “shut up.” He was admonished to remain silent but continued to talk back to McCormick, who told him, “I’m not going to be quiet.”

Several additional deputies entered the courtroom and Moore was whisked away from the proceeding. He was not allowed to return except for when the judge allowed him to address the court before she pronounced sentence. He had nothing to say.

Top 5 weekend events: Free admission to Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Capture of Richmond First Friday Benedict Arnold’s Raid and the Capture of Richmond Merciful Zero Sharon Rae North at the Tin Pan ‘Legend of the Poinsettia’