Richmond man sentenced to life for fatally shooting woman, wounding her boyfriend at West Broad hotel

A Richmond man was sentenced Thursday to serve life behind bars for fatally shooting a woman and wounding her boyfriend in Henrico County while on the run from Richmond police for a killing four months earlier in the city.

Noting the callous nature of what was described as a senseless killing, Henrico Circuit Court Judge John Marshall sentenced Kevin Mitchell, 36, to serve life in prison plus 28 years for the murder of Ashley Elaine Toliver, 30, and the aggravated malicious wounding of Jonathan Lancaster, then 37, outside the Extended Stay America Suites on May 4, 2021.

Marshall noted that Mitchell, as a convicted felon, has been legally prohibited from possessing a firearm since his 2008 conviction in federal court of possessing with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking. "He chose to arm himself in violation of the law," the judge said, leading to the two killings in Richmond and Henrico.

Last week, Mitchell was convicted in Richmond Circuit Court of fatally shooting a man on Jan. 13, 2021, less than four months before the Henrico slaying. He is to be sentenced for the city killing in February.

"The defendant is a man who does not care about or value human life," Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeromy Lewis said in urging the court to impose a life sentence. Lewis noted that Toliver posed no threat to Mitchell and did not argue with him before the shooting, "but he still took her life."

According to evidence, Mitchell and Lancaster, Toliver's boyfriend, had argued several hours earlier. The exact nature of the dispute was unclear, but it apparently involved Lancaster's unsubstantiated belief that Mitchell had slept with his girlfriend.

Then at about 9 p.m., after Toliver and Lancaster had returned from purchasing some items at a nearby convenience store, Mitchell approached them as they were sitting on the steps in the stairwell near their room. Without saying a word, Mitchell, armed with a gun, fired several shots at the couple, striking Lancaster three times and Toliver twice.

The couple was able to run up the stairs to the second-floor landing, where they collapsed and were eventually found by police. Toliver, who was struck in a lung and her heart, died about 30 minutes after being taken to a hospital.

Lancaster was able to identify Mitchell as his assailant to responding officers, and again in an interview with detectives.

The murder weapon was never recovered. A state forensic examiner determined the bullet slugs removed from the victims' bodies and the cartridge casings recovered at the scene had been fired from the same gun, according to prosecutors.

There were surveillance cameras positions outside the hotel, but they were facing away from Mitchell, Toliver and Lancaster, so the shooting was not recorded, prosecutors said.

Mitchell's defense was that he had left the hotel shortly before the shooting occurred — he was staying in a separate room — and was not present when Toliver and Lancaster were ambushed.

Mitchell's murder conviction in Richmond last Thursday elevated the range of punishment that it was recommended he receive under discretionary state sentencing guidelines.

Before the conviction, the guidelines called for an active prison term of 28 years and 2 months on the low end, and 47 years at the high end. The revised recommendation that included the Richmond killing was life in prison.

Mitchell's attorney, Jeff Everhart, urged a sentence in the mid-range of the earlier guidelines — about 37 years — noting his client's age and his "tough upbringing," which included early drug use and a mother who abused heroin.

The judge, however, was not swayed. "The callousness of this [crime] warrants a life sentence," Marshall said from the bench.