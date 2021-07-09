Richmond mayor and other Virginia officials considering examination of local building safety regulations after Miami condo collapse

He said New York City previously conducted building inspections on some buildings every few years, but several years ago adopted a risk-analysis model to prioritize the reviews. He said other localities could adopt similar models based on a number of factors, including the age and condition of the building as well as past history of building code violations.

"For a long time municipalities have been reactive, but there are others out there that are being more proactive, trying to understand the drivers of risk and go look at those things," he said.

Carangelo, the city's building commissioner, last week said the city does not have an ordinance or other regulations that require annual or regular safety inspections. He said state law mandates that building owners must maintain their structures to protect public health, safety and welfare, but that the city investigates issues only when issues are brought to their attention.

In addition to reports from property owners or concerned residents, he said the city's property maintenance inspectors and fire safety officials also report observations about potential building problems.