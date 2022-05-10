Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney dedicates a plaque in memory of those lost to COVID

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney held a vigil Tuesday to dedicate a plaque in remembrance of the 513 Richmond residents who have died from COVID-19.

“These individuals were our friends, our neighbors and our coworkers,” Stoney said at the dedication. “We all knew someone and we still miss them. So today, we are taking time to recollect, to commemorate and to remember.”

The plaque, which was dedicated at Richmond’s Powhatan Hill Park, reads “In memory of Richmond’s victims of COVID-19. Forever in our hearts.”

The plaque will be placed on a stone resting between the two oak trees that were planted outside the Powhatan Community Center for the COVID-19 Day of Remembrance in Richmond in March 2021. The site for the plaque and trees overlooks the city, where everyone that was in eyeshot had all dealt with COVID, Stoney said.

“This is a city issue and there’s no better place to come and reflect on where we’ve gone or where we’ve been in a place like this here in Fulton [Hill],” he said.

Of over 45,000 COVID cases in the city of Richmond, 513 have died, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. Over 30 of the deaths occurred within the last three months. Among Richmond’s victims of COVID were Stephanie Flowers’ mother and uncle. Flowers, a certified community health worker and an employee in the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, lost her mother and uncle to COVID last year. Her three-bedroom house, once full of love and laughter, became a three-bedroom empty space, she said.

“So when I come here, this will be a place of strength where I can remember them — remember the joy, the laughter, the smiles and just remember everything she [her mother] taught me as a 40-year-old woman,” she said. “I’m grateful for this space that our city has provided for all of us, and I just want to encourage everyone who has lost someone that there is still hope and we’re gonna get through this together.”

In addition to ensuring those who lost their lives to COVID were not forgotten, Richmond City Council President Cynthia I. Newbille said this was an opportunity to have a reminder that in the midst of the pandemic, there was still work to do to make sure that children, families and relatives were vaccinated and boosted. More than 58% of Richmond residents are fully vaccinated, and a little more than 30% are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to VDH data.

“While this will allow us to never forget, it will also be a reminder of what work we still need to do to ensure that we lose no more — or certainly minimize the numbers lost,” Newbille said.

Melissa Viray, deputy director and now acting director of Richmond and Henrico health districts, said that while infection rates were much lower than in the earlier phases of the pandemic, people were still being lost to other challenges that had deepened , including substance abuse, mental health crises and violence.

“The impacts of this pandemic haven’t disappeared just because infection rates have dropped and we have to work harder than ever to face these challenges, to face racial and economic disparities honestly and be willing to partner and invest in new ways and do whatever it takes to protect and empower our communities,” she said.

Christopher Frelke, director of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, acknowledged that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, recognizing millions of Americans living with mental illness — which has increased as a result of the pandemic. A tremendous amount of loss in the community was because of mental health, he said.

“We strongly encourage individuals, when you’re having that moment, find one of these beautiful park spaces like this, sit at a bench and enjoy that,” Frelke said. “We offer that for our community and we’re happy to provide that.”

The site was formally dedicated as a space for reflection and remembrance for the Richmonders that were lost, Stoney said.

“I know that we will look back at this time as a defining moment in many of our lives and in the collective life of this great city,” Stoney said. “And I hope when people do look back, they can come to this space and draw a measure of comfort and strength from these trees and the permanence of this stone that reflects both our caring and commitment to remembering and our resilience and unwavering hope for the future.”