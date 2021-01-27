Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor's office said that Stoney was informed of the positive result Wednesday morning after taking a PCR test earlier this week. A news release said he began feeling mild symptoms Monday.
“While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government," Stoney wrote in a statement. "As my personal experience should tell you, while there is reason to be hopeful due to the distribution of the vaccine, this pandemic is still far from over and must be taken seriously."
Stoney will isolate at home, according to the release; and people the mayor has been in contact with have been notified.
Stoney's virtual state of the city address scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed to Feb. 11.
