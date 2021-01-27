 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID-19
2 comments
breaking top story

Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
20210115_MET_NORTHAM_DH004

Richmond mayor Levar Stoney talks during Governor Northamâ€™s COVID-19 press briefing in Richmond, Va. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

 DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor's office said that Stoney was informed of the positive result Wednesday morning after taking a PCR test earlier this week. A news release said he began feeling mild symptoms Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“While I do not feel 100 percent, I am thankful that my symptoms are currently manageable and will continue to work from my home to ensure the continuity of city government," Stoney wrote in a statement. "As my personal experience should tell you, while there is reason to be hopeful due to the distribution of the vaccine, this pandemic is still far from over and must be taken seriously."

Stoney will isolate at home, according to the release; and people the mayor has been in contact with have been notified.

Stoney's virtual state of the city address scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed to Feb. 11.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later today.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

2 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News