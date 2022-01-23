Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID again, says symptoms are 'far milder" than infection last year thanks to vaccine

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for COVID-19 again, almost exactly a year after first being infected with the virus.

His symptoms are "far milder" this time, he wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon, a fact he attributes to being fully vaccinated and boosted. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the mayor plans to isolate for five days.

"As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it," Stoney said. "Tell those you love to get vaccinated."

