 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID again, says symptoms are 'far milder" than infection last year thanks to vaccine
0 Comments
breaking

Richmond mayor tests positive for COVID again, says symptoms are 'far milder" than infection last year thanks to vaccine

  • 0
20220119_MET_COVID_AWE08

Mayor Levar Stoney speaks during a COVID briefing at City Hall Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney gets his Pfizer COVID vaccine

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has tested positive for COVID-19 again, almost exactly a year after first being infected with the virus.

His symptoms are "far milder" this time, he wrote in a tweet Sunday afternoon, a fact he attributes to being fully vaccinated and boosted. Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, the mayor plans to isolate for five days. 

"As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it," Stoney said. "Tell those you love to get vaccinated."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

smoreno@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6103

Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News