Richmond mayoral candidates square off virtually in first forum of campaign

In a year of turmoil, Richmond’s mayoral candidates shared their respective ideas Tuesday on how to build a more equitable city in the wake of months of civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ideas — reparations, defunding the police and homeownership among them — came at the first forum of the campaign, hosted virtually by the Metropolitan Business League. Each of the six candidates who will appear on the November ballot took part. They fielded questions posed by residents and relayed through a moderator that centered largely on recovery from the public health crisis and next steps for the city following months of protests against systemic racism and policing.

“Until we first stand on the same level we cannot be equal. A lot of people are speaking on equality, but we first have to get our footing for Black and brown families,” said Tracey Mclean, a small-business owner who said she would push for some form of reparations for Black residents if elected.

Michael Gilbert, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor, posed another idea, one he said would build toward a city that delivers on demands made amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement this summer.