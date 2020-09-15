Richmond mayoral candidates support move to free public transit

Since then, the GRTC board adopted a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1 and did not include revenues from fares, believing that the health crisis could continue through next summer.

The confluence of the pandemic and the recent protest movement over racial injustice prompted officials to discuss making the policy permanent.

GRTC and city officials have said the pandemic’s impact on transit has become more apparent, as ridership has declined by approximately 20% through the course of the pandemic.

Considering that more than half of riders make less than $25,000 annually and that the busiest routes operate in the poorest parts of the city, free-transit advocates say it’s apparent that fares place a burden on those of little means.

Gray said Tuesday that she’s also supportive of moving to a free-transit model but that has been waiting for more information about what it would cost the city to subsidize the service.

“I wouldn’t want to have to resort to raising taxes or to making cuts to other needed services to achieve it,” she said. “At some point this will require a budgetary reckoning.”

Not all of the candidates agree on the matter. Justin Griffin, an attorney running for the office, said he’s skeptical.