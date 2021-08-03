Richmond NAACP, civic leaders consider litigation, recall campaign as mayor and school board remain divided over George Wythe

Thanks, but no thanks.
That's what the Richmond School Board told Mayor Levar Stoney again this week after the city's deadline for project design bids for a new George Wythe High School.
Administration officials are not saying how many proposals the city received, but that matters little to the School Board after a majority on Monday reaffirmed the position that the school division should manage school construction projects and issue its own request for building design services.
The latest rejection of a proposed compromise from the mayor comes as the Richmond NAACP and other civic leaders are now publicly discussing the possibility of litigation and removing School Board members before the next election cycle in 2024.
"We don't care who builds schools are long as they are built," said Richmond NAACP President James "J.J." Minor. "The school isn't safe. ... What we want is for them to listen to the community."
Minor declined to say what criminal or civil claims they might present, but said the collective is still considering its options.
Under state code, a circuit court judge may only consider a recall petition if it is signed by a number of registered voters that equals 10% or more of votes cast in the last election for the office. A judge may only then remove the elected official if they are found guilty of neglect of duty, misuse of office, a hate crime or certain drug and sexual assault crimes.
A majority of School Board member say taking control of construction management is about self-governance and keeping building costs down, but Stoney and Superintendent Jason Kamras say the change would delay construction of the school until 2027.
Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the area around George Wythe on the School Board, said she did not seek to delay its construction when she and four other board members voted last April for a resolution asserting their authority over school construction projects.
The same majority has remained steadfast since then, rejecting a proposal Stoney offered in May that would keep the city in charge while giving the school division a bigger role than it has now in school construction projects.
"I'm of the deep belief that it's the most effective way forward," Rizzi said of the resolution in a phone interview Tuesday. "I think the delay is happening because the city is refusing to collaborate with the School Board."
Jonathan Young, another School Board member supporting division control over its own project, said he thinks the school can still be built within the next three years if mayor's administration was willing to work with the School Board.
"I would really hope that politics would not preclude putting our students and teachers first," he said.
Stoney previously proposed rebuilding Wythe in 2018, which is in poor condition, as he campaigned for a hike on the city's meals tax to fund the construction of five schools.
City voters approved increasing the meals tax from 6% to 7.5%, but the administration only built three schools with the money raised: Cardinal Elementary School, George Mason Elementary School and River City Middle School.
Running for reelection last year, Stoney held a press conference saying he would prioritize rebuilding Wythe if reelected. The mayor's critics said it represented a failure of his administration, as the three school projects had exceeded initial budget projections and average building costs in neighboring jurisdictions.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Stoney said the School Board is effectively delaying construction by refusing to work with his administration, and that hiring new school division staff will cost the city even more in the long run.
"The fact that the School Board wants to replicate this process and spend more taxpayer money on something we could get together ... it's a miscarriage of governance," he said.
Hours before the School Board meeting on Monday, the Richmond NAACP and several civic leaders issued a statement threatening legal action and a recall campaign if the School Board still refuses to cooperate with the mayor. One Richmond, the mayor's political action committee, also sent a fundraising email last week saying the mayor would put "the entire weight" of PAC behind the Wythe issue.
Stoney on Tuesday did not say whether he would support litigation or a recall campaign, but said some School Board members could face significant opposition when all nine seats are up for reelection in 2024.
"I'm going to go out on a limb and say that some of these individuals who were involved in throwing up these roadblocks and obstacles probably won't be around," he said. "I don't they'll be reelected at all."
Both Rizzi and Young, however, said their constituents understand their position and are unafraid of any political challenges against them.
It remains unclear what the mayor's administration will do next, as questions remain about whether the city has the legal authority to award a contract for school design work.
City records online show that city procurement officials told interested parties that the city intends to award the contract despite the school division's intention to issue its own request for proposals.
Stoney on Tuesday said city officials will still review the design service proposals it received, but a spokesman for the mayor said later Tuesday that the administration remains undecided on how it will proceed.
