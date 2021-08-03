Richmond NAACP, civic leaders consider litigation, recall campaign as mayor and school board remain divided over George Wythe

Thanks, but no thanks.

That's what the Richmond School Board told Mayor Levar Stoney again this week after the city's deadline for project design bids for a new George Wythe High School.

Administration officials are not saying how many proposals the city received, but that matters little to the School Board after a majority on Monday reaffirmed the position that the school division should manage school construction projects and issue its own request for building design services.

The latest rejection of a proposed compromise from the mayor comes as the Richmond NAACP and other civic leaders are now publicly discussing the possibility of litigation and removing School Board members before the next election cycle in 2024.

"We don't care who builds schools are long as they are built," said Richmond NAACP President James "J.J." Minor. "The school isn't safe. ... What we want is for them to listen to the community."

Minor declined to say what criminal or civil claims they might present, but said the collective is still considering its options.