Richmond nonprofit receives $2.5 million grant from Bezos fund to work toward ending child, family homelessness

Reducing the trauma those families face, the length of their homelessness, and providing immediate support and access to pediatric care are goals the nonprofit has set, King Horne said. Homeward will hold listening and planning sessions with families who have experienced homelessness to determine how best to meet needs and deploy the money. The nonprofit has five years to spend it, she said.

“The lovely thing about this funding is we have the flexibility to be both strategic and responsive,” King Horne said. “That’s what’s so great about the Day One Families Fund.”

Started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the fund has pledged $2 billion to organizations fighting homelessness and expanding preschool options for low-income families. Since 2018, the fund has awarded 130 grants totaling almost $400 million. Homeward was one of 32 organizations in 21 states that received a combined $96.2 million from the organization in its latest round of giving.

With its gift, Homeward became the third Richmond-area organization to receive money from the fund. In 2018, Housing Families First received $2.5 million. In 2019, St. Joseph’s Villa received $1.25 million. Both also aid families experiencing homelessness.