Richmond nonprofit receives $2.5 million grant from Bezos fund to work toward ending child, family homelessness

A Richmond nonprofit focused on homelessness received its largest gift ever Wednesday.
Homeward, the Richmond region’s coordinating agency for homeless services, received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day One Fund, a philanthropic entity that supports organizations working to end child and family homelessness.
“These resources will empower our collaborative and coordinated system of homeless services to listen to community needs, build on our experience, and respond to this crisis more effectively,” said Kelly King Horne, Homeward’s executive director, in a release announcing the award.
In an interview, King Horne said her organization’s top priority with the new funding is creating dedicated outreach positions focused on households with children experiencing homelessness. That's a growing population in a region with rising rents and a dearth of affordable homes.
The number of families served in the region’s shelters rose 227% in the two-year period between July 2019 and this past June, according to data Homeward provided. Of those, 29% percent of people in those families slept outside or in a place unfit for human habitation before entering an emergency shelter.
A biannual count of the region’s homeless population conducted over the summer found that about a third of families lost housing after family relationships broke down, according to Homeward.
Reducing the trauma those families face, the length of their homelessness, and providing immediate support and access to pediatric care are goals the nonprofit has set, King Horne said. Homeward will hold listening and planning sessions with families who have experienced homelessness to determine how best to meet needs and deploy the money. The nonprofit has five years to spend it, she said.
“The lovely thing about this funding is we have the flexibility to be both strategic and responsive,” King Horne said. “That’s what’s so great about the Day One Families Fund.”
Started by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the fund has pledged $2 billion to organizations fighting homelessness and expanding preschool options for low-income families. Since 2018, the fund has awarded 130 grants totaling almost $400 million. Homeward was one of 32 organizations in 21 states that received a combined $96.2 million from the organization in its latest round of giving.
With its gift, Homeward became the third Richmond-area organization to receive money from the fund. In 2018, Housing Families First received $2.5 million. In 2019, St. Joseph’s Villa received $1.25 million. Both also aid families experiencing homelessness.
