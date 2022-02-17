Richmond officials, consultants submit district maps for City Council consideration

A series of new voting district maps are now up for consideration by the Richmond City Council following three map drawing sessions this week.

The different maps are largely similar but with various adjustments concentrated throughout Northside with Rosedale, Sherwood Park, Laburnum Park and part of Southern Barton Heights shifting into the 3rd District. Officials are also evaluating potential changes to the 2nd, 5th, 6th and 7th Districts, potentially changing voting district lines in Manchester, the Fan, Carver and Monroe Ward.

After an evaluation and legal analysis of the so-called "demonstration maps," the City Council later this month will decide which map -- or maps -- will advance to an official public comment period through the spring.

"I don’t want people to be under the impression that these are the maps that council that adopts," said Gerry Hebert, a voting rights lawyer who the city has hired to assist with the redistricting process. "They may [be maps that council adopts for public consideration] ... after these three sessions and after they’ve had an opportunity to hear what people said."

Richmond election officials also discussed the possibility of new voter precincts in Manchester and the Carver neighborhood, specifically at Maggie Walker Governor's School, in order to prevent excessively long lines on Election Day and avoid the need for multiple ballots at polls because of overlapping congressional and state legislative districts.

Redistricting is legally required every 10 years after the latest census data is released to ensure localities' districts are evenly sized by population so that each resident's vote carries a similar weight.

The city started the process last fall, after the federal government was late in delivering census data because of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council chose to start the process at the start of the year in order to wait for state officials to adopt new maps for congressional and state legislative districts, which also ran longer than expected.

The city’s population over the past decade increased by 11%, from 204,000 to 226,600, according to last year’s census data, so each district needs about 25,000 residents to make them equal. Based on the national headcount, the city needs to adjust four of its nine council districts: the 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th.

Those changes are specifically needed because populations in 2nd, 6th and 7th exceed the ideal population size by more than 5%, while the 3rd District falls below it by 11%.

City officials initially said only three districts deviated too much from the ideal population size, but later found that the 7th District exceeded it when updated Census data was updated to include residents who are currently incarcerated.

As part of the process, the City Council in December adopted legislation with the following criteria:

*Complying with all relevant federal and state laws with regard to the protection of voting rights.

*To the extent feasible, avoiding splits of voting precincts between council, school board, state legislative and congressional election districts.

*To the extent feasible, maximizing voter convenience and the effective administration of elections.

*Wherever possible, preserving “communities of interest, defined by state law as a neighborhood or area where people share similar social, cultural, and economic interests (political affiliation, loyalty to candidates or political officials excluded).

*If possible, consolidating smaller voting precincts so that the number of registered voters in each precinct is at least the statewide average.

While the meetings this past week proceeded with no apparent controversy, at least one School Board member who attended the Wednesday session was alarmed when officials discussed the possibility redrawing the boundaries of the 2nd and 3rd district near her home in the Carver neighborhood.

"I have a common interest in my community and schools in the 2nd District, not moving into the 3rd District to run" for office there, said School Board member Mariah White.

While the redistricting process will impact School Board districts, it does not affect individual school zone boundaries that determine where students attend school.

None of the proposals move White out of her district, but she and others from the Carver neighborhood argued against splitting their community, calling it a "community of interest" where many residents are accustomed to walking to their precinct at Carver Elementary School.

In Friday's session, Hebert said he has not considered incumbents throughout the process, but noted that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it is not prohibited.

"I can't speak to what other council members or school board members are doing with respect to looking at numbers, but that hasn't guided any of this map drawing process from the beginning," he said. "The only time it came up, I believe, was when Ms. White" brought it up earlier in the week.

If any incumbents are drawn into new districts, they will still be allowed to serve the remainder of their term through 2024, said Andrew McRoberts, an attorney who specializes in local government law with the firm Sands Anderson.

"Although redistricting takes effect immediately, current officials serving in districts maintain their seats by statute until the end of their terms," he said. "At the end of his or her term, the official would have to step down or move to the newly-drawn district to continue serving."

The City Council will meet next Wednesday to review the map proposals.

The council remains scheduled to complete the redistricting process later this spring, with final adoption of new voting district maps slated for April 25.

An open survey and more information about the redistricting process and upcoming meetings can be found online at rva.gov/richmond-city-council/redistricting