Richmond officials: Shockoe Bottom plans aim to spur development, invest in historic justice

After years of discussion following an ill-fated attempt to build a baseball stadium downtown, Richmond is once again eyeing Shockoe Bottom for redevelopment.
A new draft plan the city released Monday centers on a proposed memorial campus and museum dedicated to enslaved laborers in what used to be the nation's second largest slave trading market before the Civil War.
City officials say the plan invests in historic justice and strives to promote redevelopment by rezoning properties.
Richmond previously considered plans for a museum to enslaved African Americans in Shockoe Bottom, but the city's planners say that there's now a new urgency for it following last year's civil unrest and the removal of Confederate statues from Monument Avenue.
"In light of these many changes, now is the time to honestly and accurately tell Richmond's true and complete history and Shockoe stands in a unique space to convey the full story," the plan's executive summary states. "This plan for Shockoe is an integral part in bringing this vision to fruition."
Stoney last summer announced that the city over the next five years would invest between $25 million and $50 million to build the Shockoe memorial park, which would include a museum.
The city's 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Programs tentatively sets aside nearly $28 million for the project over the next five years. The capital budget, however, notes that an additional $25 million is needed for both the heritage campus and museum next to the Lumpkin's Jail archaeological site behind Main Street Station.
The plan was formed in part from recommendations of the Shockoe Alliance, a group of community organizations, local businesses and area residents that the city formed in 2019 to help guide its creation.
The city will hold an open public comment period on the plan until Aug. 27.
The Department of Planning and Development Review along with City Council President Cynthia Newbille will hold a information session about the plan in the lower level of Main Street Station at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 3. PDR will also hold a virtual information session at 12 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Civic groups and organizations may also arrange special presentations from the city by contacting by contacting city planner Kimberly Chen at kimberly.chen@rva.gov or calling (804) 646-6364.
Community members may review the draft plan and leave comment at rva.gov/planning-development-review/shockoe-small-area-plan.
