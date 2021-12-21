Richmond officials urge caution during holidays as omicron variant fueling rise in COVID cases

With a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant, Richmond and Health District officials urged residents to seek out booster shots and take caution this holiday season.

The omicron variant has spread throughout the state over the last several weeks and is fueling a spike in cases, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond and Henrico Health District.

“I just want to urge everybody, as we head into the holidays as we think about gathering about families, this is as acute a time for us to be careful that we’ve ever had during this pandemic,” Avula said at a weekly briefing held at City Hall.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated).