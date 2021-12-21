 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
Richmond officials urge caution during holidays as omicron variant fueling rise in COVID cases
0 Comments
breaking

Richmond officials urge caution during holidays as omicron variant fueling rise in COVID cases

  • 0

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been called a variant of concern by WHO based on the evidence that it has several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves. There is still substantial uncertainty regarding Omicron and a lot of research underway to evaluate its transmissibility, severity and reinfection risk.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the new omicron variant, Richmond and Health District officials urged residents to seek out booster shots and take caution this holiday season.

The omicron variant has spread throughout the state over the last several weeks and is fueling a spike in cases, said Danny Avula, head of the Richmond and Henrico Health District.

“I just want to urge everybody, as we head into the holidays as we think about gathering about families, this is as acute a time for us to be careful that we’ve ever had during this pandemic,” Avula said at a weekly briefing held at City Hall.

(This is a breaking news story. It will be updated).

mrobinson@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6734

Twitter: @__MarkRobinson

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi-led coalition strikes Yemen's Sanaa airport

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News