Richmond officials want to know what parents need to make online schooling work

As of Wednesday, 3,455 positive cases of the coronavirus had been reported in the city. Sixty city employees have tested positive, and 43 residents have died.

Positive cases in Richmond have gone down this week, said Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond and Henrico Health Department director. The number of cases per day in Richmond has dropped from 24 to 18, and the percent of tests that come back positive has dipped from 8.8% to 6.9% during the past seven days. Hospitalizations have diminished, too.

"Will it be sustained is always the question," Avula said. "And ultimately it's up to all of us."

While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a sustained increase in childhood cases at a national level, Richmond hasn't seen a large increase in the number of kids contracting the virus. In Richmond, 4% of cases are among children ages 0-9 and 7.5% of cases are among children ages 10-19.

Avula cautioned that those numbers may not correctly depict the number of children infected, because kids often don't show symptoms, and families are less apt to get their kids tested.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a study in northern Virginia that will measure the proportion of children and teens with antibodies to COVID-19, which would determine how many children in the area have had the virus at any point, even if they never felt symptoms.