Richmond officials want to know what parents need to make online schooling work

Mayor Levar Stoney asked Wednesday that city residents with school-age children take an online survey to indicate what kind of help they will need this fall as education is conducted remotely.
Businesses are beginning to reopen, but students in Richmond Public Schools will continue learning outside of school buildings. Stoney said he knows this will put a strain on parents, and he has diverted $3 million from the CARES Act for emergency childcare.
"But you can't just throw money at a problem," Stoney said. "We need to listen first. We need to evaluate the need."
On Monday, Stoney asked the School Board to make school facilities available for emergency childcare. Tuesday, he walked the Mosby neighborhood asking what the city could do to help parents and caregivers. A team of ambassadors has asked the same question and distributed fliers.
"My administration, alongside RPS and the city's non-profit partners, has been working to meet the need, whatever that may look like in our city," Stoney said.
The survey can be found at bit.ly/rvafamily.
As of Wednesday, 3,455 positive cases of the coronavirus had been reported in the city. Sixty city employees have tested positive, and 43 residents have died.
Positive cases in Richmond have gone down this week, said Dr. Danny Avula, the Richmond and Henrico Health Department director. The number of cases per day in Richmond has dropped from 24 to 18, and the percent of tests that come back positive has dipped from 8.8% to 6.9% during the past seven days. Hospitalizations have diminished, too.
"Will it be sustained is always the question," Avula said. "And ultimately it's up to all of us."
While the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported a sustained increase in childhood cases at a national level, Richmond hasn't seen a large increase in the number of kids contracting the virus. In Richmond, 4% of cases are among children ages 0-9 and 7.5% of cases are among children ages 10-19.
Avula cautioned that those numbers may not correctly depict the number of children infected, because kids often don't show symptoms, and families are less apt to get their kids tested.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a study in northern Virginia that will measure the proportion of children and teens with antibodies to COVID-19, which would determine how many children in the area have had the virus at any point, even if they never felt symptoms.
