Richmond on track with combined sewer overflow cleanup

Richmond’s 34-year effort to make sure heavy rains don’t overwhelm its sewers and start carrying sewage into the James River has cut such storm and wastewater overflows by more than 3 billion gallons a year.

But that $300 million-worth of work hasn’t finished the job, and the city’s Department of Public Utilities says what’s still to be done will cost more than $1.3 billion.

And that, DPU says, is a bill residents can’t cover through the fees they’re charged on their water bills.

Recent rate increases mean they’ve already kicked in $150 million for the work that’s still be to done, DPU said in a report to the General Assembly.

Last year’s $50 million from the state, and this year’s $100 million appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which will be matched by equal amount from the city, will keep a set of General Assembly imposed clean-up goals on track.

That first phase involves 10 different projects — mostly storage and pipes to divert heavy flows from outlets along Gillies Creek and near Maymont — when completed will further reduce approximately 182 million gallons of combined sewer overflows. These are to be done by 2027.

But dealing with the rest means figuring out the engineering and then building systems to stop the giant Outfall 6 from releasing some 483 million gallons of overflow a year into the James, by the General Assembly’s deadline of 2035. Outfall 6 is located next to the 14th Street Takeout, a ramp for kayaks or canoes on the north bank of the James.

DPU says it will need about $1 billion in grants to finish all this work, and for planning purposes, is forecasting receiving about $100 million a year for the next decade.

State funds are a key source, but the city is also looking at various federal clean water, watershed protection, flood control and economic development programs, too.

Richmond’s problem is that its sewer system was cutting edge when key parts were built, more than 150 years ago.

At that time, the thought of using rainfall drainage to move sewage out of town was a major improvement in sanitation and public health for city residents — if not necessarily for people downstream.

In the decades since, the city’s wastewater treatment plant captured and treated a lot of this combined flow, but heavy rain pushes too much of the mix — a mix that’s 90% rain — to the plant and the overflow went straight to the river.

A big part of addressing the issue has been building storage facilities, like the 35 million gallon Shockoe Retention Basin, as well as pipes and other structures designed to slow the flow of water to the wastewater treatment plant.

One key element of the work to be done by 2027 will be automating controls for release of water from the Shockoe Retention Basin, so it can act as an even more timely brake on water flows.

Meanwhile, improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant means it can now process as much as 140 million gallons a day in wet weather.

DPU plans still more work to improve the plant’s performance.

That includes efforts like a new screening and grit-collecting system at the wastewater treatment plant, a $40 million project set for completion in the fall of 2024, with another $40 million of work rehabilitating the plants main pump station, to be done by the fall of 2025.

Other key projects, not part of the 2027-2035 plan, include replacing an 86-foot long gate, another 54-foot long one and improving the screening at the Shockoe West Diversion Structure. That will cost another $39 million when it’s completed in 2024.

Cleaning both of the 66-inch siphons on the 96-inch Shockoe sewer — that 96 inches is the diameter of this main artery of the system — will be a $5 million bill when it’s completed in the spring.

Stepped up maintenance of the system’s 25 outfalls and 40 water flow regulators structures, along with planned work on these outside of the main two phase, 2027 and 2035 effort to cut overflows, is also part of DPU’s effort — a clogged outflow, or regulator filled with leaves or trash, risks backing up a heavy rainfall onto city streets and yards.

All in all, DPU director April Bingham told the General Assembly in her update of Richmond’s work on combined sewer overflows, the city is on schedule with construction of 2027 projects.

DPU is working on a plan to deal with the biggest overflow challenge remaining, the giant Outfall 6.

"Residents, businesses, and visitors rely upon the James River as a water supply source, an economic driver, and a recreational resource,” she wrote. “The City has undertaken significant projects to protect and preserve that resource.”

