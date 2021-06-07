Richmond opens cooling centers for the summer

Richmond will operate two daytime cooling centers this summer with a consistent weekly schedule.

Unlike prior years, the cooling stations, which opened Monday, will be open regardless of daily temperatures from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Sept. 30.

The two cooling centers are at the following locations:

*Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, 900 E. Marshall St. in Richmond; and

*Southside Community Service Center, 4100 Hull St. in Richmond.

City officials said each center will be able to safely accommodate 20 people. All visitors must wear face masks and remain six feet apart in observance of COVID-19 safety precautions. Pets, with the exception of service animals, are prohibited.

Elderly residents experiencing non-emergency heat-related problems during the summer can contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.

For more information about the cooling centers and similar public assistance, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 646-7046.