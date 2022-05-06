Richmond parents call for more family care infrastructure for Mother’s Day

Instead of flowers and candy for Mother’s Day, several Richmond-area parents are calling for affordable child care, free pre-K, paid family leave and other services to support families.

MomsRising, a national nonprofit, is hosting an event on Saturday called the MOMibuster where hundreds of moms and parents from all over the U.S. will share two- to three-minute videos that tell their stories and the policies they need in order to succeed as a family.

Described by organizers as “part Mother’s Day celebration, part plea for help, and part call to action,” the eight-hour MOMibuster will share stories from moms who were pushed out of the workforce during the pandemic and caregivers struggling to make ends meet because of the low wages of their industry, as well as other issues.

“This is a problem in America. This is what families are dealing with. Something is structurally wrong,” said Nherie Tellado, a single mom from Hopewell.

When her kids were little, she had to leave a promising, full-time job because she couldn’t afford child care.

Costs for child care have skyrocketed over the years. In 2020, the average cost of child care in Virginia for an infant was $13,709 and for a 4-year-old was $10,451, representing up to 41.6% of a single parent’s income, according to Child Care Aware of America.

Tellado took a part-time job at first and then worked her way up to become a self-employed remote project manager. But that meant she couldn’t afford health insurance for herself or her children for years. Even now with her kids ages 16 and 12, she still struggles to make ends meet.

“I am still feeling the effects of losing that visibility in the workforce, and having to try and create my own path and way of working that would fit the needs of my family,” Tellado says in her video.

Dropping out of the workforce to care for one’s children can have serious long-term consequences. According to new data from Payscale, both men and women face a 7% wage penalty for taking time away to care for a child.

In January 2021, around 10 million mothers with school-age children in the U.S. were not actively working, representing over one-third of all mothers living with school-age children, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 1.4 million more than during the same month in 2020. Plus, women still suffer from pay disparity, making 82 cents for every $1 men earn, with the wage gap even greater for women of color.

Richmond’s Elliot Haspel, author of the book “Crawling Behind: America’s Childcare Crisis and How to Fix It,” is also participating in the event. He shared his story about how he and his wife struggled to find and afford child care, despite the fact that “we’re so privileged,” he said.

“We were in our 30s when we had our first kid, we were married, we are employed, we have college degrees and graduate degrees and for us it was still incredibly difficult to find child care. ... It always struck me that it shouldn’t be this hard.

“For parents of young children, it feels like we’re on our own a lot. It feels like we have to come up with the money as if child care is some optional thing that we choose to need. We need to have affordable child care. Child care should be a right. It should be very low cost, if not free. Child care should be accessible to everyone.”

During the MOMibuster, mothers and caregivers from around the nation will be sharing their stories about needs for free pre-K, paid family and medical leave, quality maternal health care, and monthly Child Tax Credit checks.

The monthly Child Tax Credit expired in 2021. According to a recent study, employment of Child Tax Credit recipients dropped from 72.4% to 68.3% after the final monthly payment in December.

This equates to approximately 1.4 million CTC-recipient households that may have left jobs due to the end of the monthly child tax credit, according to the study from Washington University in St. Louis’ Social Policy Institute.

As inflation and rising prices continue to put pressure on the finances of American families, expenses like child care are no longer affordable for some. The Consumer Price Index rose by 7.9% through February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, marking the fastest pace of inflation in 40 years.

“Many parents can’t work right now because they can’t afford child care, but they can’t afford child care because they can’t work,” said Greg Nasif, director of public affairs at Humanity Forward, in a statement.

“I realize now a lot of the stuff I dealt with is very common. I’m seeing the stuff I experienced as a single parent hit two-income families. At this point, this is bigger than single parents. Something is structurally wrong,” Tellado said.

During the pandemic, she lost wages and jobs because her clients were contracting. To recoup her income losses, she has sent out over 50 applications but has yet to land any leads.

“I refuse to give up, but I have to admit, I am questioning whether I need to rethink the direction of my career life altogether,” Tellado said.

“The pandemic has been super, super hard for families and caregivers. It really highlighted some of the huge gaps that families can fall through because we don’t have the infrastructure to support families and caregivers,” said Gloria Pan, vice president of MomsRising. “We’ve heard from parents struggling with child care, others juggling working and having kids at home for online school, and all of these voices crying out to be heard.

“In Congress, one of the main vehicles is the filibuster for stopping things in their tracks. We thought, ‘Let’s create a filibuster that works for moms and families.’ That’s why we came up with the MOMibuster, to give moms and caregivers a platform to share their stories over Mother’s Day weekend,” Pan said.

Starting this Saturday, the MOMibuster will run for eight hours on MomsRising’s social media channels at www.facebook.com/MomsRising.org and twitter.com/MomsRising.

“This is part of a broad effort to help build momentum for Congress to take action on the issues that matter most to moms and families,” organizers said in a statement.

Videos from the MOMibuster will be projected on LED trucks in front of the U.S. Capitol on Mother’s Day weekend and for two days afterward. MomsRising will deliver stories gathered from the event and paper carnations to members of Congress on Tuesday.

“We wanted to empower moms, caregivers and family members to share their experiences and to know they are not alone. The struggle is real,” Pan said. “When we see moms and families struggle, it’s a structural problem. Not being able to access affordable child care isn’t a failing, it’s a structural problem.”