Richmond parking garage closure planned

The Eighth and Clay Parking Lot is closing because of the upcoming GRTC construction to relocate the passenger rail station.

The closure is expected to occur on or around Monday, according to the city. 

The Coliseum parking garage will be open 24 hours during weekdays and weekends. The rate is $5 for the first four hours and a flat rate of $20 for over four hours. 

Visit rva.gov/public‐works for more information. 

From the archive: Read coverage from Queen Elizabeth's visits to Virginia

Queen Elizabeth, Philip Welcomed in Virginia (1957)
History

Queen Elizabeth, Philip Welcomed in Virginia (1957)

  • BY JOHN KINNIER Times-Dispatch News Bureau
WILLIAMSBURG - Virginians welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Wednesday with a booming 21-gun salute and a crowded 10-hour schedule …

Queen takes stock of 'prisoners' in the stocks
History

Queen takes stock of 'prisoners' in the stocks

  • BY CHARLES McDOWELL JR. Richmond Times-Dispatch
October 1957

Elizabeth visits Monticello in 1976
History

Elizabeth visits Monticello in 1976

  • BY ALLEN SHORT Times-Dispatch State Staff
July 11, 1976

A Royal Welcome - Queen of England Recognizes the Legacy of Jamestown
History

A Royal Welcome - Queen of England Recognizes the Legacy of Jamestown

  • BY TYLER WHITLEY Richmond Times-Dispatch
May 4, 2007

Text of Queen Elizabeth's 2007 speech to legislators
History

Text of Queen Elizabeth's 2007 speech to legislators

  • Richmond Times-Dispatch
May 4, 2007

