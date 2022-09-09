Richmond parking garage closure planned

The Eighth and Clay Parking Lot is closing because of the upcoming GRTC construction to relocate the passenger rail station.
The closure is expected to occur on or around Monday, according to the city.
The Coliseum parking garage will be open 24 hours during weekdays and weekends. The rate is $5 for the first four hours and a flat rate of $20 for over four hours.
Visit rva.gov/public‐works for more information.
