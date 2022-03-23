Richmond picks six potential developers for Diamond redevelopment project off Arthur Ashe Boulevard

The city of Richmond has selected six development teams as early finalists for the proposed redevelopment of The Diamond baseball stadium and publicly owned land surrounding it.

While specific details of each team's developments plans are still under wraps, the city is seeking to build a new stadium for the Flying Squirrels baseball team and transform the area into an "urban village" that may include apartments, office space, restaurants, retail stores and a signature high-rise building.

Richmond winnowed the field of potential developers after 15 teams last month responded to a preliminary solicitation spelling out the city's intentions for the 67-acre site between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

“Considering the area’s potential, this enthusiasm comes as no surprise," said Maritza Mercado Pechin, the city's deputy director for equitable development. "As we continue this careful and competitive process, we’re more optimistic than ever that the Diamond District will go far in supporting our growing city.”

The list of finalists:

• Diamond District Gateway Partners

• MAG Partners

• Richmond Community Development Partners

• RVA Diamond Partners

• Vision300 Partners, LLC

• Weller Development Company and LMXD

Richmond officials said they will ask the teams for more information about their tentative development plans before issuing a formal request for comprehensive proposals.

The city says an evaluation panel that includes two City Council members, city officials and a Virginia Commonwealth University representative will then select a project for the council's consideration.

The city's Double-A baseball club says a new stadium must be built by 2025 in order for the team to stay in Richmond, per new Major League Baseball ballpark standards for minor league teams.

The team and city agree the The Diamond, which opened in 1985, must be rebuilt, and that renovating it is not feasible.

The site also includes Sports Backers Stadium, which Virginia Commonwealth University has tentatively planned to relocate to a new athletics village that would rise along Hermitage Road across from The Diamond. Officials say the Flying Squirrels plan to share the new baseball stadium with VCU.

City officials say they plan to select a final development team in June.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later today.