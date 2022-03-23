Richmond picks six potential developers for Diamond replacement project off Arthur Ashe Boulevard

The city of Richmond has selected six development teams as early finalists for the proposed replacement of The Diamond baseball stadium and development of publicly owned land surrounding it.

While specific details of each team's developments plans are still under wraps, the city is seeking to build a new stadium for the Flying Squirrels baseball team and transform the area into an "urban village" that may include apartments, office space, restaurants, retail stores and a signature high-rise building.

Richmond winnowed the field of potential developers after 15 teams last month responded to a preliminary solicitation spelling out the city's intentions for the 67-acre site between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

“Considering the area’s potential, this enthusiasm comes as no surprise," said Maritza Mercado Pechin, the city's deputy director for equitable development. "As we continue this careful and competitive process, we’re more optimistic than ever that the Diamond District will go far in supporting our growing city.”

The list of finalists:

• Diamond District Gateway Partners

• MAG Partners

• Richmond Community Development Partners

• RVA Diamond Partners

• Vision300 Partners, LLC

• Weller Development Company and LMXD

Pechin in an interview Wednesday declined to share specific information about the development teams and information they've submitted. "We want to have a careful and competitive process as we redevelop this site. Part of that is not letting other teams know what other teams submitted," she said.

Richmond officials said they will ask the teams for more information about their tentative development plans before issuing a formal request for comprehensive proposals.

The city says an evaluation panel that includes two City Council members, city officials and a Virginia Commonwealth University representative will then select a project for the council's consideration.

The city's Double-A baseball club says a new stadium must be built by 2025 for the team to stay in Richmond, per new Major League Baseball ballpark standards for minor league teams.

The team and city agree the The Diamond, which opened in 1985, must be replaced, and that renovating it is not feasible.

The city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million or more. City leaders say they are reluctant to involve public financing in the construction, and only at a minimal amount “to the greatest extent possible.”

The site also includes Sports Backers Stadium, which VCU has tentatively planned to relocate to a new athletics village that would rise along Hermitage Road across from The Diamond. Officials say the Flying Squirrels plan to share the new baseball stadium with VCU.

Karol Kain Gray, VCU's chief financial officer and member of the city's evaluation panel, said she is worried about the City Council approving a final development proposal, as seven of its nine members need to approve for the project to pass.

“The city really has to get it right," she said during a VCU Board of Visitors meeting Monday, citing the $1.5 billion Navy Hill downtown redevelopment plan that the council rejected in 2020 and the casino referendum that voters turned down last year.

Gray declined to share more details about the developers and her comments when approached by a reporter.

City Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, who represents a district near the stadium and serves on the panel, said Tuesday that she knows that millions of dollars in new tax revenue and the future of the Flying Squirrels in Richmond are at stake.

"We're gonna do everything we can to make sure we have a sound project for the city," she said in an interview. "We want to really push projects that the community supports. ... This is something that Richmond needs."

City officials say they plan to select a final development team in June.

Staff writer Eric Kolenich contributed to this report. csuarez@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6178