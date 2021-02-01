Richmond Planning Commission endorses easing zoning restrictions for homeless shelters

A slate of changes to Richmond’s zoning code that would make it easier to open new emergency housing in the city cleared the Planning Commission on Monday.
The nine-member commission unanimously endorsed changes to Richmond’s zoning ordinance Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing. If approved by the City Council later this month, the changes would permit by right construction and operation of new homeless shelters, transitional and supportive housing in a slew of residential and business zoning districts.
In the past, such projects have required conditional permits and legislative approval. Securing this has meant more public scrutiny, and often pushback from adjacent property owners and civic associations that aren’t keen on having shelters rise nearby. That, in turn, curtails the city’s ability to help those most in need, said Sharon Ebert, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer who is overseeing the city’s efforts to tackle homelessness.
“We need to get rid of NIMBYism,” Ebert said, referring to the acronym that planners and some advocates use as shorthand to refer to opposition indicative of a 'not-in-my-back-yard' mentality for certain projects.
The zoning changes to smooth the way for more emergency housing are recommended by the recently adopted Richmond 300 Master Plan, a strategic plan to end homelessness the City Council approved last year and the mayor’s affordable housing plan.
The changes would affect a slew of zoning districts in the city, including R-73 multifamily residential districts; RO-2 residential-office districts; M-1 light industrial districts; B-1 neighborhood business districts; B-2 community business districts; B-3 general business districts; B-4 central business districts; OS Office-Service Districts; and Institutional districts.
Certain rules still would apply. A property proposed for an emergency shelter would have to be within a half-mile of a transit stop and more than a quarter mile from another facility serving that purpose. In addition to securing a certificate of zoning compliance from the city, its operators would have to submit to the city a proposed plan detailing how the facility would be managed.
In addition, the Planning Commission recommended incorporating a noticing requirement for property owners within 150 feet of a property where a shelter is planned, as a well as the area’s civic association.
No one spoke in favor or against the changes during a public hearing the commission held before its vote. The Carver Area Civic Improvement League sent the lone letter of opposition. Its president, Jerome Legions, said the changes would remove opportunities for residents to have input on projects that are planned.
“Many successful developments in Carver centered around community engagement, such as the expansion of New Clay House, which is a model that should be the pattern for future formats,” Legions stated.
Andreas Addison, the 1st District Councilman, who serves on the commission, said he had heard concerns from some of his constituents in the West End. He said the noticing requirements and better communication with residents could dispel confusion or misconceptions about the changes.
“The bottom line is we need to do something in regards to addressing homelessness and providing a variety of housing options to support this population,” Addison said.
The council is scheduled to weigh the changes at its Feb. 8 meeting.
