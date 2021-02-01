Richmond Planning Commission endorses easing zoning restrictions for homeless shelters

A slate of changes to Richmond’s zoning code that would make it easier to open new emergency housing in the city cleared the Planning Commission on Monday.

The nine-member commission unanimously endorsed changes to Richmond’s zoning ordinance Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration is advancing. If approved by the City Council later this month, the changes would permit by right construction and operation of new homeless shelters, transitional and supportive housing in a slew of residential and business zoning districts.

In the past, such projects have required conditional permits and legislative approval. Securing this has meant more public scrutiny, and often pushback from adjacent property owners and civic associations that aren’t keen on having shelters rise nearby. That, in turn, curtails the city’s ability to help those most in need, said Sharon Ebert, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer who is overseeing the city’s efforts to tackle homelessness.

“We need to get rid of NIMBYism,” Ebert said, referring to the acronym that planners and some advocates use as shorthand to refer to opposition indicative of a 'not-in-my-back-yard' mentality for certain projects.