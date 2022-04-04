Richmond Planning Commission endorses permit for 21-unit development on West Grace Street despite initial neighborhood objections

Two single-story retail shops on West Grace Street in the Virginia Commonwealth University area may soon rise to four stories, catching up with the size of newer developments in the corridor.

On Monday, the Richmond Planning Commission unanimously endorsed a special-use permit application for a father-son development team to build three additional stories — creating a four-story, mixed-use building with 21 market-rate apartment units along with the two ground-floor commercial spaces at 931 and 933 W. Grace St.

Located near the core of VCU’s Monroe Ward campus, the new development is slated to rise where new university facilities and student housing have sprung up in the past decade.

Nael Abouzaki, a real estate investor and Henrico County assistant commonwealth’s attorney, said he and his father, Antar Abouzaki, had previously owned a restaurant on the same property before purchasing the land. Property records show the 6,400-square-feet parcel sold for $875,000 in 2020.

“After we sold the restaurant, we kept an eye on the building and kept on reaching out to the landlord, and it was purchased off the market,” said Nael Abouzaki. “Given its proximity to VCU and the need for housing, we decided that we’re just going to go out and develop it.”

City code allows a four-story, mixed-use building on the property by right, but a special permit is required because the development plan does not include a rear yard that’s normally required by city code for B-4 central business district properties adjacent to residential zones.

No one from the public spoke against the project in a public hearing on the permit Monday, but a few civic organizations had raised some concerns before the Fan District Association last weekend decided not to oppose the project.

In January, representatives for the Monument Avenue Preservation Society and the Fan District, West Avenue Improvement and Historic West Grace Street associations called on city officials to reject the permit after a representative for the developers said last year that they would not consult neighbors west of Harrison Street at the end of the 900 block of West Grace Street.

The civic groups noted that the developers had cited a 1990 memorandum of understanding between VCU and Fan District civic groups that includes assurances about development and community engagement regarding properties west of Harrison Street, but contested that the Fan District is bounded to the east by Belvidere Street.

On Saturday, however, the Fan District Association relayed to city officials that it had voted not to oppose the project after meeting with the developers’ representative last week.

“We feel compelled to reiterate the position articulated in the letter we have attached, that the eastern boundary of the Fan District is Belvidere, not Harrison,” said Melissa Loughridge Savenko, co-chair of the Fan District’s zoning committee, in an email Saturday to city planning officials who attached it to staff papers on the ordinance. “We continue to assert that the FDA and other neighborhood associations as appropriate should have the opportunity to comment on any project within the Fan District boundaries.”

Deputy Planning Director Maritza Pechin said in Monday’s meeting that the city does not have an official process for determining the boundaries of civic associations.

Pending approval of the special-use permit by the City Council, Nael Abouzaki said he expects to break ground on the project this summer with the hope of completing construction next year.