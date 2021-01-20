Richmond Planning Director resigns after nearly a decade on the job

A month after seeing the Richmond 300 master plan approved, Mark Olinger, director of the Richmond's Department of Planning and Development Review, has resigned.

City spokesman Jim Nolan confirmed the resignation Tuesday. He did not provide a reason for Olinger's departure, who had been with the city for nearly a decade.

Olinger came to Richmond from Madison, Wis., where he served as planning director there for 12 years. He was hired by former Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones, who lauded Olinger's background in fostering urban neighborhoods when announcing his position in Aug. 2011.

"Mark's experiences and background align well with our focus of fostering unique, healthy and inclusive neighborhoods through strategies that encourage mixed-income housing, mixed-use development, and also facilitate creative efforts to make Richmond's communities more pedestrian-friendly," Jones said in a 2011 statement.

With Olinger's departure, Kevin Vonck, who has been with the city since 2019, will serve as acting director. Nolan said Vonck will make $125,000 annually in his new role. Olinger before resigning made $142,867.

