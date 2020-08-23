Richmond Police chase burglary suspect experiencing a mental health crisis

On Saturday afternoon, Richmond Police followed a burglary suspect experiencing a mental health crisis in a low-speed vehicle pursuit that ended with a 40 minute standoff.
The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications received a call from a citizen around 3:30 p.m. that they were following a vehicle involved with the burglary of their business. The citizen provided location updates until RPD caught up with the suspect and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and a low-speed car chase ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect's car struck another car at Bells Road and Castlewood Road causing damage but no injuries.
The suspect's vehicle eventually stopped in the right travel lane of Jefferson-Davis Highway and Terminal Avenue followed by a 40-minute standoff with police. According to Richmond Police, the suspect appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis and refused to exit the vehicle. RPD reports that at one point the suspect poured a substance on himself and threatened to light himself on fire. Eventually 2nd Precinct officers were able to negotiate with the suspect who agreed to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect was treated by the Richmond Ambulance Authority on scene and transported to VCU Medical Center for a medical and mental health evaluation. Charges are pending reference burglary and driving offenses.