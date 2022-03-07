Richmond police fatally shoot armed man after 20-minute delay in response because of separate shootings

Two Richmond police officers fatally shot a man who Police Chief Gerald Smith said was pointing a gun at them Sunday night in the Fulton Hill neighborhood.

Authorities say the officers were responding to reports of an armed man on the porch of a home in 1200 block of Garber Street.

It took officers about 20 minutes to arrive after the homeowner called 911 because resources were tied up elsewhere in the East End where two men were shot and killed, Smith said at a press conference Monday. One resident on Garber Street said he called 911 after hearing gunfire and that the phone rang about 25 times with no answer and no callback.

The woman who lives in the home where the man was shot by police declined on Monday to discuss many details of the incident, which she described as terrifying.

The man who was shot — the woman described him as a stranger before declining to answer more questions — stayed on her porch for the entire 20 minutes until officers arrived at 10:43 p.m., Smith said.

"His aggression went up upon the officers' arrival," Smith said.

Within a minute of their arrival, Smith said, the man "made a threatening and aggressive move" toward the responding officers. Smith said the man pointed his gun at the officers after they commanded him to drop it. In response, both officers fired their weapons.

"We believe he attempted to fire his weapon," Smith said at Monday's press conference at RPD headquarters. Smith said he cannot confirm whether the man's gun misfired or malfunctioned until after the department's crime lab examines the weapon, which he described as a handgun. "He did point it at the officers."

The man was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

In a press release, police described the man only as white and an adult. His identity is being withheld until police notify his next of kin.

Several residents of Garber Street reported hearing gunshots and seeing police descend on their street Sunday night.

Tracy Foard, president of the Greater Fulton Civic Association, lives next door to the home where police shot the man.

Foard said she was sitting on her front porch from about 10:20 p.m. until 10:30 and did not hear or see anything out of the ordinary. But she now believes the man was hiding on her next-door neighbor's porch during those 10 minutes.

About 15 to 20 minutes later, from inside her house, Foard said she heard an initial gunshot followed by six to seven more shots in rapid succession.

"It was like somebody had emptied a magazine," she said.

Police would not say how many shots were fired by the officers, or how many times the man was struck.

Another neighbor, who had just arrived home Sunday night, said she heard a woman yell at someone to get away from her door and then heard a door slam. About three or four minutes later, she said she heard about five gunshots.

Immediately after the gunfire erupted, Foard's husband, Chuck D'Aprix, called 911. "It rang and rang — it probably rang about 25 times and no one called back," D'Aprix said in an interview Monday. "I'm very concerned about the lack of response from 911."

The Department of Emergency Communications did not respond to questions on Monday.

As more police arrived and blue lights illuminated Garber Street, Foard said she felt comfortable walking out on her porch again. She saw someone in a white T-shirt lying in the front yard of her next-door neighbor's house. Rescue personnel carried the person down the steps to the sidewalk and the person was put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Foard said she heard a police officer say: "The weapon misfired, thank goodness."

She also heard an officer say that a bullet struck a column on the front of her next-door neighbor's house. On Monday, a hole could be seen on one of the columns. Foard said other bullet holes can be found in the roof of the porch and along front windows.

Foard's next-door neighbor was inside her home when the bullets struck it, Foard said.

The officers involved in the shooting, Richard Redford, who has been with the department since 2011, and Shannon McGarva, an officer since 2017, have been placed on administrative leave.

The department is conducting an internal investigation and reviewing the officers' body-worn camera footage and surveillance video from the home where the shooting occurred. Police declined to release the footage on Monday. The department hasn't publicly released body-camera footage of an officer-involved shooting since Marcus-David Peters was killed in 2018.

Smith on Monday told reporters that the response to the initial call to Garber Street was delayed because the fatal shooting of two men in the Mosby area had occupied officers in the First Precinct, which covers Richmond's East End. So officers were called from the Third Precinct, which covers portions of Richmond's west and south sides.

This is the department's first officer-involved shooting since Dec. 31, 2020, when officer Ja-Ontay Wilson shot Orlando Carter three times. Carter was charged with eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon, and he entered a plea deal, which was deferred until later this year.

Earlier that year, Waseem A. Hackett shot and seriously wounded officers Rashad Martin and Jason Scott. Scott returned fire striking Hackett once. Hackett was recently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

