Richmond police, firefighters displeased with mayor's budget plan, saying the city is in a crisis

Most of the speakers Monday said the pay scale system for public safety employees has been disrupted over the years to save money in prior budget years. They said that has suppressed wages and left the average pay lower than what their counterparts in neighboring jurisdictions earn annually.

Leavy said a coalition of police officers and members of a local firefighters union have proposed a new pay plan that would need an additional $6.4 million to fund. He said they have proposed stretching out its implementation over two years to keep costs down.

A few of the speakers also mentioned the social unrest that roiled the city last summer and the effect it has had on them and their colleagues.

“It’s time for City Council, the mayor and the city of Richmond to fix this broken pay plan,” firefighter Michael Anderson said. “We have firefighters and police that have gone to war this last 12 months. You’ve all seen it on TV. A lot of you saw it outside of your windows. These folks deserve to be put in the same caliber ... as in Henrico and Chesterfield.”