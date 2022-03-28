Richmond police ID 67-year-old woman killed in crash

Richmond police have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal, two-vehicle accident in Upper Shockoe Valley.

Officers responded around 4:43 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the 700 block of Hospital Street.

During their investigation, the Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team determined the crash occurred after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on Hospital struck the rear of a Buick Century.

The driver and passenger of the Buick remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Sharleen Holmes, 67, was found unconscious after the crash. Officials said she was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police did not immediately say in what locality Holmes had lived.

The state medical examiner’s office has yet to determine her cause and manner of death. No charges have been announced.