Richmond police identify 41-year-old man involved in fiery crash Tuesday

The Richmond Police Department identified the driver killed in Tuesday's fatal, single-vehicle crash in South Richmond.

Police were able to identify the man after requesting the public's assistance through local media. From information provided by the public, officials were able to identify Justin Jenkins, 41, of North Chesterfield.

Offices responded around 4:53 p.m. near the 3400 block of Walmsley Boulevard after receiving reports of a crashed, burning vehicle left in the roadway.

During RPD Crash Team's initial investigation, they determined Jenkins was driving a sedan eastbound on Walmsley Boulevard when it steered off the road, colliding with a fire hydrant before coming to rest in a line of trees. The sedan then caught on fire. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a challenging investigation for the RPD Crash Team,” said Special Operations Cpt. Christopher Gleason. “I’d like to thank the media for their assistance and thank the Crash Team for their thorough work in investigating this tragic crash.”