Richmond police identify man found fatally shot Saturday on Hull Street Road

A man found dead of an apparent gunshot wound Saturday on Hull Street Road in Richmond has been identified as Genora Allen, 44, of Richmond, city police said Monday.
Richmond police said officers were called about 2:40 p.m. to the 5700 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male — later identified as Allen — with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the victim’s cause and manner of death.
Police urged anyone with information about the killing to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
