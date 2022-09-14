Richmond police investigating fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Richmond.
Police responded to the 5900 block of Warwick Road at about 4:57 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police were told a man arrived at a local hospital from the same area. He had an apparent gunshot wound and died from his injuries, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
From the Archives: 250 photos of Richmond in the 1950s
Robinson and Newcombe
1953 Monument and Horsepen
1955 Parker Field
1952 Monument Avenue
1951 Lee statue
1956 Richmond Virginians
