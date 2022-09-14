 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richmond police investigating fatal shooting

  • 0

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Richmond. 

Police responded to the 5900 block of Warwick Road at about 4:57 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police were told a man arrived at a local hospital from the same area. He had an apparent gunshot wound and died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 