Richmond police investigating homicide from early Sunday on Q Street

Richmond police are investigating a homicide after responding to a 3 a.m. Sunday morning call about a person shot in the 1900 block of Q Street.

Officers located an adult man with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of the man’s death, and police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used.