Mervin Mayo wears many hats: police officer, school resource officer, gospel recording artist. All of them have become intertwined while he has served the city of Richmond for nearly 20 years.

Mayo, 47, grew up in the Creighton Court housing projects on the city’s East End. He became inspired to pursue a career in law enforcement after being befriended by Officer Curtis Simmons through the Police Athletic League.

Simmons took Mayo to places like Kings Dominion, Water Country USA and Bush Gardens, keeping him off the streets and out of trouble. Mayo is now an 18-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department.

“As cliché as it sounds, I always said if I had an opportunity to become a police officer, I wanted to work with the youth like he did and give back,” Mayo said.

Mayo also gives back as minister of music at Truth Ministries. He has been involved in music since age 13 as a singer, pianist and drummer. He sang in a local R&B group called CHARM, which later became known as CHANGED as the group shifted to gospel music.

At Truth Ministries, Mayo and several other Richmond officers serve in different roles. The church had congregations of around 30 people prior to COVID-19. During the pandemic, the church grew to 600 in-person and online attendees who tuned in from California all the way to Africa.

Each year, the church hosts its Moment of Truth event, where non-local members fly to Richmond and gather at a larger venue such as the Hippodrome Theater or the Robinson Theater Community Arts Center. Truth Ministries is also working on building a church in Sierra Leone.

During bad days, Mayo will stop by the church and hop on the piano. In 2020, he sat down and recorded himself performing Marvin Sapp's "The Best in Me."

After posting it to social media, the video went viral, garnering more than 1 million views on Facebook and being featured on CNN Headline News. Mayo was also signed to gospel record label Tyscot Records as a result of the video.

“I would like to think that my music brings hope and brings positivity,” said Mayo. “Just knowing that my music helped one person, that’s good enough for me.”

In addition to helping his community and his church, Mayo has been working as a school resource officer at Richmond Alternative School the past eight years after spending another eight years in the same role at Huguenot High School.

While Mayo has had to physically intervene during student altercations at times, he looks for different ways to reach the students instead of placing them under arrest.

“We try to rehabilitate the kids instead of just throwing handcuffs on them,” he said. “We calm them down, take them to McDonald’s and explain to them what they did wrong. I explain to them that if this happens in the street, and another officer is involved, they’re not going to take you to get anything to eat.”

Mayo said he handed out only one arrest last school year when he could have had two or three a day.

“They’re not bad kids, they just made bad decisions,” Mayo added. “Most of the challenges from the kids don’t stem from what’s going on in the school, it stems from what’s going on at home, and they wind up bringing it to the school.”

After Mayo released his latest song “God Did It,” he featured students from Richmond Alternative School in the music video.

“I was thinking, what can I do to bring hope to the kids, what can I do to get them involved?” Mayo said. “They were like ‘man, I don’t want to be in your corny video,’ but when I kept talking to them, they said they would do it. It turned into a success; just to be on TV, it’s a big thing for them.”

Mechelle Mayo, CEO of Mervin Mayo Productions and Mervin’s wife of 12 years, credits her husband with finding ways to connect with students who are going through struggles.

“Because his past is very similar to theirs, he’s able to bring a different aspect in how he reacts to what they do,” she said. “I think they receive his redirection a lot more than a lot of the school staff. There’s so many different things that he does just to give back to community, so I support him 100%.”

Despite keeping busy as an officer, Mayo still maintains his love of music and continues to use it while delivering his own form of ministry.

“Music is in me,” Mayo said. “I’m at home on the piano and I’m just doing music until (Mechelle) says ‘get off the piano, I’m sick of it!’ It’s just in me.”