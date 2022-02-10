Richmond police officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée's dog inside their Powhatan home in fabricated 'bear attack'

A Richmond patrol officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in an October incident in which he fatally shot his fiancée's dog at a home they shared in Powhatan County, and then fabricated a story that he accidentally killed the dog while trying to stop a bear attack.

Richard R. Chinappi III, 27, also pleaded guilty to giving a false report to police about how the dog, a 27-pound mixed beagle-hound, was killed on Oct. 19 at his home in the 6100 block of Walnut Tree Drive. He will be sentenced March 11.

According to a summary of evidence by Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Cerullo, the Powhatan Sheriff's Office received a call from the father of Chinappi's fiancée about an alleged bear attack at the home his daughter shared with Chinappi.

Upon arrival, officers located Chinappi, who showed signs of intoxication. Inside the house, they discovered blood splattered on the kitchen island, pantry and refrigerator, along with blood smeared on the floor that appeared to be "semi-cleaned up." They also found bloody Clorox wipes and a bottle of Clorox.

In a police interview, Chinappi initially reported that he was in the bathroom when he heard footsteps coming from the back deck. He said his dog began barking and acting crazy, and he soon realized a bear had entered his house. He said he grabbed a shotgun that he kept in the bathroom and fired at the bear.

When asked what happened to the dog, Chinappi said the bear carried if off. Chinappi claimed the bear had wandered inside through a back door he had left open the evening before while grilling steaks.

However, deputies could find no evidence, such as footprints or markings, that showed a bear had been inside or near the house. They did find signs that a weapon had been fired inside the home.

After a police supervisor pressed Chinappi that his version of events didn't add up, Chinappi changed his story, saying he accidentally shot the dog while firing at the bear. He said the one shotgun blast he fired went through the bear and struck the dog.

Chinappi said he buried the dog in the woods near his home. Deputies recovered the remains and they were sent to a veterinarian for examination. A necropsy determined the dog had been shot at close range. There was a "huge hole" in the dog's carcass along with remnants of shotgun pellets.

Mark Bong, Chinappi's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chinappi was hired by Richmond police in October 2016 and was assigned to uniform patrol. He was placed on administrative leave after his arrest, and he will remain on leave during the duration of his court case. "Once concluded, the department will continue with our internal administrative process," said Richmond police spokeswoman Tracy Walker.

Cerullo said Chinappi's attorney has written a letter to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services of his client's intention to voluntarily surrender his law enforcement certification.