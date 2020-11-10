Richmond police officer recognized for saving woman's life last week

A Richmond police officer has been credited with saving the life of a woman threatening to take her own life in a spectacularly tragic way last week on the East Broad Street overpass of Interstate 95.

Officer Jason Jones was the first officer on the scene of a woman reported to be suicidal at 11:42 p.m., on Nov. 3. Approaching her, Jones could smell the gasoline she had poured on her clothing. Next to her on the sidewalk was a milk container holding more of it.

She had a phone in one hand and a lighter in the other.

Jones recalled Tuesday that the situation was tense and could have gone south with a flick of her finger. “She was very irate. She was very upset about things that were going on in her life [and] she felt like nobody was truly trying to listen to her and understand.”

A graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, Jones has been a Richmond officer for five years. He won a Bronze Valor Award last year from the Retail Merchants Association during their annual event honoring first responders.

Jones said the crisis intervention training that he received from the department several years ago kicked in. He said he learned the importance of “just connecting with the person, trying to understand ... why are they going through this.”