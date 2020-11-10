Richmond police officer recognized for saving woman's life last week

A Richmond police officer has been credited with saving the life of a woman threatening to take her own life in a spectacularly tragic way last week on the East Broad Street overpass of Interstate 95.
Officer Jason Jones was the first officer on the scene of a woman reported to be suicidal at 11:42 p.m., on Nov. 3. Approaching her, Jones could smell the gasoline she had poured on her clothing. Next to her on the sidewalk was a milk container holding more of it.
She had a phone in one hand and a lighter in the other.
Jones recalled Tuesday that the situation was tense and could have gone south with a flick of her finger. “She was very irate. She was very upset about things that were going on in her life [and] she felt like nobody was truly trying to listen to her and understand.”
A graduate of J.R. Tucker High School, Jones has been a Richmond officer for five years. He won a Bronze Valor Award last year from the Retail Merchants Association during their annual event honoring first responders.
Jones said the crisis intervention training that he received from the department several years ago kicked in. He said he learned the importance of “just connecting with the person, trying to understand ... why are they going through this.”
“She just wanted someone to hear her. She was just talking about life, about everything that she was facing, everything that she was going through. She felt like her life was not working. She was saying that over and over again, ‘My life’s not working.’”
Jones recalled that, “I had to keep reiterating: ‘Yes, it is working and I’m here to let you know that it’s working and I’m going to help you.’”
“I allowed her to talk,” said Jones. “A lot of time people think we are just trying to overpower them and want to get the situation over and done with. But I allowed her to talk,” he said.
Jones said, “I just asked her, ‘Hey, listen. I helped you. I listened to you and I understand what you’re going through. Do you mind helping me and just dropping the lighter?’ And, immediately she just threw the lighter on the ground.”
The most important thing he said he learned about handling a person in crisis is to treat them like a person, making sure they know, “’Hey, outside this uniform I’m a person just like you.’”
Jones said, “You never know what people are going through. I could be driving by you in my police car and I could have just thought that she was just standing there, just on the phone upset about something.”
He said the first officer on the scene tries to build a rapport with the person in crisis. Jones was also coordinating blocking traffic at the scene and having people standing by with fire extinguishers just in case things turned bad.
When she dropped the lighter police said she was taken to an area hospital for mental health treatment. Jones and a police spokeswoman said Tuesday they did not know her current status.
After it was over, Jones said, “In all honesty, I prayed for her.”
“I was just able to be there for her, to listen to her and to give her that comfort that she was needing to be able to say, ‘Know what? My life is working. My life is valuable and I’m glad that somebody took the time to actually let me rant, let me vent and listen to what I have to say,” said Jones.
He said, “We come in contact with a lot of people and we come in contact with them in their worst moments. You try to at least be a helping hand.”
