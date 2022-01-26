 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond police officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic on Broad Street
Richmond Police say an officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a motorcycle on Broad Street while directing traffic.

Around 5:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a group of motorcycle riders driving near the 1300 block of West Broad Street.

At the scene around 5:13 p.m., one officer began directing traffic when he was struck by a motorcycle traveling within the pack. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a head injury.

The driver of one of the motorcycles traveling within the group was later stopped in Henrico, transported back to Richmond and is now facing traffic related charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-1718, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

