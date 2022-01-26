Richmond police officer struck by motorcycle while directing traffic on Broad Street

Richmond Police say an officer was injured Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a motorcycle on Broad Street while directing traffic.

Around 5:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a group of motorcycle riders driving near the 1300 block of West Broad Street.

At the scene around 5:13 p.m., one officer began directing traffic when he was struck by a motorcycle traveling within the pack. The officer was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for a head injury.

The driver of one of the motorcycles traveling within the group was later stopped in Henrico, transported back to Richmond and is now facing traffic related charges.

