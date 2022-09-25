Richmond police release ID of motorcycle driver killed in crash

Richmond police on Sunday identified the motorcycle driver killed in a crash Saturday.

Police in a statement said Allenmichael Marrs, 31, of Charlottesville, died.

Police at about 6:31 p.m. were called to East 35th Street and East Broad Rock Road for a report of a crash involving a sport-utility vehicle and the motorcycle.

The SUV driver was travelling east on East Broad Rock and turned north onto 35th when the motorcycle collided with the SUV, police said.

Marrs was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.