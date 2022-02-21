Richmond Police say they foiled a Saturday night 'sideshow' of 300 cars planning to do stunts in the city

The Richmond Police Department, working with multiple other law enforcement agencies, said Monday they stopped hundreds of motorists from participating in a roadshow of wheelies, burnouts, doughnuts and other illegal activities on public intersections late Saturday night.

The event, known informally as a "sideshow," brought about 300 cars to town from as far away as D.C. and Baltimore.

In an interview with The Times-Dispatch, Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith said he doesn't understand why these drivers are attempting such stunts.

"I'm going to be honest with you, a lot of people are asking that same question and we are struggling to figure that out," Smith said.

In a statement from RPD, officials said they made a single felony arrest. Richard C. Shreve, Jr. was charged with felony eluding of a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and illegal window tint. His car was also impounded. Smith was unaware of any other arrests at this time.

Officers also issued 45 summons for various offenses such as reckless driving, trespassing, illegal window tints, disregarding a red light and more.

Around 300 cars planned to arrive in multiple locations Saturday evening, according to Richmond police. Virginia State Police, Henrico Police, the Hanover County Sheriff's office, VCU Police and the Richmond Sheriff's office collaborated in order to diffuse meetups at six different spots from around 9 p.m. Saturday to 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

Richmond police caught wind the event was taking place while monitoring the internet for planned gatherings and compiling tips from the public, according to Smith. He said the the operation's primary objective was to address the illegal behavior taking place as result of such a gathering.

Smith didn't want to give away too many specifics about the response, but Richmond police utilized their plane and a state police helicopter to watch over the streets as the drivers descended upon Richmond.

"We utilized that heavily in this entire operation, to watch their behavior, as well as know where to go to head them off before they got there," Smith said.

Smith said residents have been instrumental in providing tips about when potential 'car shows' are going to happen on websites like Facebook, Nextdoor and Reddit and that these aren't the typical car clubs one might imagine.

Sideshows are informal gatherings where people perform automotive stunts and spectacles on vacant lots and public roads.

Smith said cracking down on such behavior isn't necessarily a primary focus of the department, but whenever they catch word of such activity they will address it.

"I personally don't understand it, but maybe if one of them would like to come forward and just sit down and explain to us, what the attraction is, we would listen," Smith said. "Although it's still illegal behavior....maybe they don't recognize it as such, but it is, and every time it occurs, we will address it."

Smith thanked Richmond's community partners for their help in this operation and that he's proud his officers were able to prevent the event from disrupting city activity.

“Our message is clear and simple, we will not tolerate this activity on the streets of Richmond and we will strictly enforce the law when it comes to potentially endangering the lives of others," Smith said in a press release. “I’m proud of how our officers stopped efforts to wreak havoc on the city of Richmond, they prevented what could have been a very tragic event.”