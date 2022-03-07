Richmond police shoot, kill man in Fulton on Sunday night

The Richmond Police Department says a group of officers shot and killed a suspect while responding to an incident in the East End Sunday.

Authorities say officers responded to reports of an armed individual at a residence around 10:43 p.m. near the 1200 block of Garber Street.

At the scene, police identified one man wielding a firearm. In a press release, police described this person as a while, adult male.

Officers began to command the suspect to drop the firearm, but according to police, the individual took "aggressive actions" towards the responding officers. The initial report did not offer more detail.

In response to those actions, police said they fired their weapons, striking the suspect. The man was then taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

The Richmond Police Department said it is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident. Richmond's Chief of Police Gerald Smith will speak to the media at Richmond Police Headquarters on Grace Street at 11 a.m. today.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has reporters following the story, and will update this page when more information is received.