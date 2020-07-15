The Richmond Police Department has spent at least $1.9 million responding to protests that began in the city in late May, mostly on overtime pay for officers.
Between May 29 and June 23, the agency paid out $1.83 million in overtime, according to a Freedom of Information Act request. A second request for overtime accrued in the subsequent weeks, as near-daily demonstrations against racism and police brutality have continued, is pending.
Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday that his administration is still tabulating the total cost to the city.
"We’re working with the police department and hope to have something as soon as we can," he said.
Joining Richmond police in the streets on many occasions were officers from other law enforcement agencies. Separate requests for overtime paid out to employees of Virginia State Police, Capitol Police and the Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department were not returned as of press time.
In addition to overtime, Richmond police spent $64,978.54 on equipment in May and June, according to invoices the department provided in response to an open records request. Some spending took place before protests began on May 29, including $765 for a grenade launcher the department purchased in mid-May.
It remains unclear exactly how or when this equipment was used on the streets of Richmond, as the department has not, to date, provided a full account of its officers' use of crowd control items, like pepper spray, and other weapons to break up crowds and enforce their declarations of unlawful assemblies. Some of the effects have been widely documented.
During the first days of the uprisings and in later confrontations, pepper spray was used liberally to clear crowds from the area in front of police headquarters. A man was doused with pepper spray as police walked below his second-story window on May 30.
On June 1, a crowd of hundreds, many of whom were kneeling with their hands in the air, was sent running, and coughing, as officers deployed tear gas about 20 minutes before a temporary curfew imposed on the city.
Absent from the invoices for equipment for the two-month period are any purchases of tear gas or less-than-lethal bullets, though reports of those are plentiful as well. The agency has said it doesn't have rubber bullets; requests for equipment purchase by State and Capitol police are pending.
The Richmond department initially withheld the quantities of the crowd control items it purchased after the protests began, saying those figures represented a “tactical plan,” and would be withheld under a discretionary exemption in the state’s open record law.
“Public disclosure of these specific quantities could jeopardize department mission effectiveness and capabilities,” said William Shipman, its associate general counsel, in an email.
After a Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter challenged that application of the exemption, the department reversed its stance and provided unredacted invoices showing the purchases. They included 225 canisters of OC spray, commonly referred to as pepper spray, and more than 1,000 zip-tie handcuffs - all of which were purchased in the first three days of June.
The department's general counsel, David Mitchell, said in a phone call Wednesday that their office has been inundated with records requests since the unrest began. Members of the media, attorneys and private residents have requested similar information, but based on the wording could receive disparate responses and figures.
Richmond police made the purchases during a period when city departments were under a discretionary spending freeze, a measure Stoney ordered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Stoney spokesman said the freeze did not apply to police equipment purchases.
Police spending represents only a portion of the costs the city has incurred responding to civil unrest sparked in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man in Minneapolis. The figures are likely to climb as demonstrations continue.
The city’s director of Public Works, Bobby Vincent Jr., said last week that his department, too, logged overtime and other expenses stemming from the demonstrations. Those included staff hours helping businesses and residents clean up after instances of looting, vandalism and arson.
Vincent estimated costs at $300,000. However, he said damage vandals caused to city-owned property, like vehicles, would likely cause the figure to rise, depending on whether vehicles could be repaired or would have to be replaced. A Stoney spokesman could not provide a more specific figure for Public Works’ costs as of press time.
Whatever the final tally, the overtime and other costs adds another layer of uncertainty to city finances already in flux because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials projected Richmond would collect millions less than originally projected in tax revenue from business closures, lost tourism and an economic downturn that has cost thousands their jobs.
The City Council moved more than $6 million out of the city's rainy day fund to stave off a potential deficit. It approved a stripped down budget for the upcoming fiscal year, cutting $40 million in originally proposed spending based on lower projected tax revenues.
Weeks later, the protests began.
(3) comments
The $$$$$$$$’s are the easiest thing to solve.
Put the statues on the auction block.
Opening bid = cost of removal plus a prorated amount for city expenses during protests.
Take bids for a year.
The high bidder takes the statue home. Any statues that don’t meet minimum bid get sold for scrap bronze.
$$$$$$’s solved
For doing little or nothing, how much did it cost all the businesses that were torn up. Send Stoney and Coonmann the bill. Cry a freaking river.
How many businesses were “torn up”?
2?
3?
