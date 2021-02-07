Richmond preparing sale of Public Safety Building property for $325 million redevelopment project downtown

Richmond has agreed to sell the dilapidated Public Safety Building on North Ninth Street for $3.5 million.
The pending sale of the city-owned property sets the stage for a $325 million redevelopment Capital City Partners LLC pitched last spring after the Richmond City Council rejected their $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan.
The redevelopment project will provide office space for VCU Health, new facilities for The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities, a child care center, ground-level retail, and speculative Class-A office space, according to a city news release. The city estimates that the property will generate $55.9 million in local real estate tax revenue over the next 25 years.
“Redeveloping the old Public Safety Building will generate much needed tax revenue for affordable housing, schools and our neighborhoods while creating opportunities for minority businesses,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “My administration proactively worked with City Council to make this long overdue improvement to the city’s healthcare infrastructure a win for Richmond.”
Capital City Partners LLC, the development firm behind the Navy Hill plan, submitted an unsolicited $3.17 million proposal in May centering on the Public Safety Building. The 66-year-old building is near the Richmond Coliseum that the developers hoped to make the anchor of their previous downtown redevelopment plan.
As part of the negotiated agreement, the developer will be responsible for the demolition of the building. The tentative plans also call for reconnecting East Clay Street between 9th and 10th Streets.
The news release says the aging public building is in poor condition with needed repairs and maintenance estimated to cost nearly $21 million. Plans to relocate city offices currently located there are being finalized.
