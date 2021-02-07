Richmond preparing sale of Public Safety Building property for $325 million redevelopment project downtown

Richmond has agreed to sell the dilapidated Public Safety Building on North Ninth Street for $3.5 million.

The pending sale of the city-owned property sets the stage for a $325 million redevelopment Capital City Partners LLC pitched last spring after the Richmond City Council rejected their $1.5 billion Navy Hill plan.

The redevelopment project will provide office space for VCU Health, new facilities for The Doorways and Ronald McDonald House Charities, a child care center, ground-level retail, and speculative Class-A office space, according to a city news release. The city estimates that the property will generate $55.9 million in local real estate tax revenue over the next 25 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Redeveloping the old Public Safety Building will generate much needed tax revenue for affordable housing, schools and our neighborhoods while creating opportunities for minority businesses,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “My administration proactively worked with City Council to make this long overdue improvement to the city’s healthcare infrastructure a win for Richmond.”