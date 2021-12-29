Richmond projectionists who transformed the Lee Monument and the Valentine Museum win $670,000 grant for public art project

“This could be a new way of getting Richmonders engaged in this story and understanding there’s more to Richmond than the Civil War,” Martin added. “There are important places all over this city – not just on Monument Avenue. This will be an invitation to explore the city and the unknown stories behind it. It’s also a chance for Alex and Dustin to do real magic.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s death and the protests for social justice on Monument Avenue, Klein and Criqui began to project powerful images on the Lee monument, including historic Black figures and victims of police violence such as Breonna Taylor. Their image of George Floyd’s face over the graffiti-covered pedestal and the letters "BLM" ultimately graced the cover of National Geographic.

The “Recontextualizing Richmond” project aims to begin in the spring. Klein and Criqui, who have formed a group called Reclaiming the Monument, will draw on images of unknown and marginalized voices from the Valentine’s vast collection.

Possible locations for the public art installations include Belle Isle, the African Burial Ground, the 17th Street Farmers Market and more.