Richmond projects $4.7 million surplus despite fallout from COVID-19 pandemic

After fearing a deficit, Richmond officials now say the city appears to have ended the last fiscal year with a surplus.

Richmond projects a surplus of $4.7 million, according to a new quarterly financial report sent to the City Council covering the last three months of the fiscal year that ended June 30. The report shows a reversal of fortunes for a city administration that, in the spring, recommended the council dip into its emergency reserves to offset economic fallout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The city is projected to have weathered the economic impacts of this pandemic locally,” Mayor Levar Stoney stated in a news release Monday.

In March, at the outset of the pandemic, the Stoney administration froze hiring and slashed discretionary spending across city departments. Even with those measures, it recommended the City Council draw more than $6 million from the rainy day fund to balance the budget.

At the time, the economic toll of the public health crisis was still mounting, and some on the council worried the deficit could swell even more.

Widespread business closures, job losses and halted tourism prompted concern that tax collections for meals, sales and admissions taxes would come in significantly lower than originally budgeted.