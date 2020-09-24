Richmond public safety task force endorses civilian review board, changes to police training

A task force Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney assigned to "reimagine" public safety following months of unrest over police brutality has issued 16 preliminary recommendations.
While the initial 19-page document is subject to change pending a final report that is due to Stoney and Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith on Nov. 5, the recommendations envision changes to how police use force, respond to people in mental health crises and interact with the public.
Stoney formed the advisory task force in July amid turmoil over the Richmond Police Department's response to nightly protests initially spurred by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd in late May. Protesters in Richmond and across the country called for police reforms, racial justice and more accountability for law enforcement.
Comprising nearly 40 members, the panel includes community members, academics, lawyers, social workers and law enforcement officials. The whole group and its three subcommittees have met regularly through the summer.
The task force recommends some changes protesters have called for over more than 100 days of action, such as the creation of a civilian oversight board with subpoena power and a system where social workers or mental health professionals respond in certain situations.
The report, however, does not address other items on a widely distributed list of demands, including dropping charges against all protesters, defunding the city's police department, releasing the names of all officers currently under investigation for use-of-force misconduct, and reopening the case of Marcus-David Peters, a Black schoolteacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while in mental health crisis.
The panel's use-of-force subcommittee, for example, notes that law enforcement historically has responded to non-criminal calls involving people experiencing homelessness or mental health crises, leading to situations that caused harm.
"Responding to non-criminal calls, which lie beyond their training, can lead to unnecessary confrontations between the police department and the community and lead to community mistrust," the report states.
Similar to activists calling for the creation of a "Marcus Alert," named for Peters, the panel suggested emergency calls for non-criminal matters should be handled by "appropriate community members and professionals."
Other recommendations in the report include increasing the frequency of de-escalation training, making it easier for the public to find information about police department policies, focusing on the mental health of police officers, and creating new community engagement programs and initiatives.
In a news release Thursday, Stoney said he agrees with the recommendations in the report.
"They propose systems-level changes for the undeniably systemic challenges we face," Stoney said. "The members are pushing our city in the right direction when it comes to broadening the definition of public safety and innovating our policies and programs accordingly.”
Smith, whom the city hired at the end of June following the ouster of former Police Chief William Smith and resignation of Jody Blackwell as interim chief, also responded positively to the recommendations.
“I appreciate the comprehensive feedback and suggestions of this group of experts and community members,” Smith said. “Their attention to current policies and practices and innovative reform suggestions are a welcome starting point.”
