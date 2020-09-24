Richmond public safety task force endorses civilian review board, changes to police training

The report, however, does not address other items on a widely distributed list of demands, including dropping charges against all protesters, defunding the city's police department, releasing the names of all officers currently under investigation for use-of-force misconduct, and reopening the case of Marcus-David Peters, a Black schoolteacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018 while in mental health crisis.

The panel's use-of-force subcommittee, for example, notes that law enforcement historically has responded to non-criminal calls involving people experiencing homelessness or mental health crises, leading to situations that caused harm.

"Responding to non-criminal calls, which lie beyond their training, can lead to unnecessary confrontations between the police department and the community and lead to community mistrust," the report states.

Similar to activists calling for the creation of a "Marcus Alert," named for Peters, the panel suggested emergency calls for non-criminal matters should be handled by "appropriate community members and professionals."