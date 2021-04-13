Richmond public school officials detail back-to-school plans for fall

Students will still be required to wear masks in buildings, will go through daily symptoms checks before they arrive in school buildings, and will also be expected to have daily temperature checks. They’ll also be required to wear masks during outdoor recess.

As presented, the plan allows for students in pre-school through 8th grade to switch to virtual learning at the end of a nine-week grading period; high school students could do so at the end of the first semester.

The CDC currently does not recommend schools conduct symptom screens for all students, according to its website. Instead, the federal agency recommends that school divisions empower caregivers to “monitor their children for symptoms of infectious illness every day through home-based screening."

RPS was one of the last divisions in the state to open for any sort of in-person instruction since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, a few hundred students started in person instruction in RPS school buildings, but most remain online.

Kamras said the plan presented to the Board on Monday is not comprehensive, and he hoped to receive feedback for a more detailed plan before reaching out to families on input.

This comes as the Virginia Department of Education's LEARNS work committee released new recommendations for school reopening. The group, formed in February following the state’s announcement of prioritization of in-person learning, said that school divisions should focus on the most “vulnerable” learners in the state. The guidance also calls for additional staff to be hired in every school division to keep student-to-teacher ratios low. It also offers resources to help students cope with separation anxiety.