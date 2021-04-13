Richmond public school officials detail back-to-school plans for fall

Richmond Public Schools is planning to open for five days a week this fall for the first time since schools were shuttered last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Jason Kamras on Monday recommended the school division open for five days for all students, which falls in line with in-person requirements adopted by the Virginia General Assembly.
RPS won’t directly be providing virtual instruction for 6-12 graders who opt out of in-person learning. Instead, those students will enroll in Virtual Virginia, which is run by the Virginia Department of Education, and RPS will pay $350 per course for those students. Families who wish to switch students to virtual learning mid-year may do so at designated times under the plan, which the Board is slated to vote on at its next budget work session on April 19, according to Vice Chairman Jonathan Young.
Kamras said that the division could take on an internally-run virtual academy for middle and high school students, but not easily. His concern, he said, is that if more students want to attend school in-person than teachers who are willing to do so, the division might have to switch teachers around from their usual assigned schools.
Kamras also said teachers would be required to come to school buildings next year, as well, with exceptions made for staff members who have severe health conditions.
“Come the fall, we are going to need to be set up to provide in-person instruction for 100% of our students,” Kamras said. “I don’t know any child who is going to benefit this summer from additional time in front of a Chromebook.”
The division also expects the 20,000-plus students in the division to maintain social distancing and continue to follow the Centers for Disease control guidelines, which now only calls for three feet of social distancing between elementary students, and more for older students depending on the level of COVID-19 spread in the community.
Some Board members expressed concern that the plan doesn’t include any information on how schools are to operate if a student contracts COVID-19. The plan does say that if a student is experiencing symptoms, they’ll be isolated in “supporting care rooms,” where a nurse will evaluate them for further symptoms of COVID-19.
“The word quarantine doesn’t exist anywhere in this presentation,” said 3rd district School Board member Kenya Gibson. “If there is a case, what is the district going to do, and I think that needs to be a core component of what our reopening plan is.”
RPS would only provide hybrid options if there was no way the division could fit all students in school buildings because of social distancing. If that turned out to be the case, the division would either have students come to school in cohorts, and would either alternate days or alternate weeks.
Students will still be required to wear masks in buildings, will go through daily symptoms checks before they arrive in school buildings, and will also be expected to have daily temperature checks. They’ll also be required to wear masks during outdoor recess.
As presented, the plan allows for students in pre-school through 8th grade to switch to virtual learning at the end of a nine-week grading period; high school students could do so at the end of the first semester.
The CDC currently does not recommend schools conduct symptom screens for all students, according to its website. Instead, the federal agency recommends that school divisions empower caregivers to “monitor their children for symptoms of infectious illness every day through home-based screening."
RPS was one of the last divisions in the state to open for any sort of in-person instruction since the start of the pandemic. On Monday, a few hundred students started in person instruction in RPS school buildings, but most remain online.
Kamras said the plan presented to the Board on Monday is not comprehensive, and he hoped to receive feedback for a more detailed plan before reaching out to families on input.
This comes as the Virginia Department of Education's LEARNS work committee released new recommendations for school reopening. The group, formed in February following the state’s announcement of prioritization of in-person learning, said that school divisions should focus on the most “vulnerable” learners in the state. The guidance also calls for additional staff to be hired in every school division to keep student-to-teacher ratios low. It also offers resources to help students cope with separation anxiety.
