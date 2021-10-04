Richmond Public Schools raises graduation rate to 78.8%; final tally below earlier projections

In the 2019-20 school year, Latino students had the worst graduation rates in the district, with just 1 in 3 graduating on time. Originally, the district expected a 60% graduation rate for Latino students — that went down to 57%, which is 24% higher than it was last year. English Language Learners had the lowest graduation rate of all subgroups at 54% this year, up from 38% last year; most of the school system’s ELL students are Latino.

Epp credited work done at Huguenot and George Wythe high schools with helping support Latino students across the graduation finish line.

The district says it has struggled to meet the needs of a growing Latino population, which is largely concentrated in Richmond’s South Side. At George Wythe High School, which is now nearly halfway made up of Latino students, state data shows, the school saw its graduation rate rise from 50% to 61.2%.

The increase happened under the supervision of then-Principal Joe Pisani, who left after less than three years. Riddick Parker is now the school’s principal.

In 2020, according to data from Richmond Public Schools, at Wythe, just 25% of the school’s 164 Latino students graduated.