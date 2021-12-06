Richmond Public Schools teachers are first in the state to gain collective bargaining rights

"If our objective is to provide autonomy for teachers... with capacity to make decisions absent middle men or women, absent having to check ten or 13 different policies... if our objective is to provide our folks with agency in decision making... I don't see that collective bargaining is that tool," he said.

Boaz Young-El of the Virginia Education Association said that the urgency isn’t centered solely on Republican leadership, but also that Virginia's teacher associations have been fighting for collective bargaining rights in Virginia for decades.

“We've been waiting for this for generations, and the time is now,” Young-El said in an interview. “I think we have the political will to do so. And I think that we [should] act sooner rather than later. And I think our folks are more than ready.”

Collective bargaining has a controversial history in Virginia. In 1977, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that a law that allowed public sector collective bargaining was invalid. The move made any public workers, like teachers and city workers, ineligible for unionization. On May 1, Elizabeth Guzman’s law to repeal the prohibition went into effect, but not without a fight.