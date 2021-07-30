Richmond Public Schools wants to use $65 million in federal recovery money to fix reading crisis

While Isaiah, who is one of the 5,000 students enrolled in RPS enhanced summer learning program seemed to be performing well with straight A’s, he didn’t do well on his SOL scores. That’s along with many other RPS students. According to data from the school system, just 56% of Kindergarten through 8th graders are proficient on the reading Standards of Learning state test, according to data from 2019, and it gets worse for students with disabilities and English Language Learners. Just 31% and 30% of those students are reading proficient respectively.

“If Isaiah hadn’t taken the SOL, I would not have a clue of where he was academically in his learning,” Lynch continued.

While this is another one of Kamras’ ideas to boost what has been a long term issue in RPS, some Board members have concerns about using the entirety of a large pot of money to fund temporary positions. In Kamras’ proposal, $29 million over three years would go toward adding more than 60 positions to RPS’ payroll -- 20 reading interventionists and 44 extended day operations associates at all elementary schools, among the positions.