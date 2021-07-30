Richmond Public Schools wants to use $65 million in federal recovery money to fix reading crisis

Richmond Public Schools wants to use $65 million of $123 million in federal government money to address what it describes as a literacy crisis in its schools - one that has gotten worse during the pandemic.
Last year, 66% of Kindergarten through second graders in Richmond City Schools were reading below grade level, according to a six-part plan school officials shared in late June to address its brewing crisis. RPS uses Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening - PALS - to measure students' reading proficiency. PALS tests early learners on word recognition and spelling, along with reading and their understanding on the alphabet.
Students across the state are behind PALS thresholds, the VDOE said in January. Kindergartners in RPS saw an 11.9% increase in the number of students identified for reading intervention -- from 29.1% in 2019 to 41% in 2021. That's above the state increase of 9%. In 1st grade, 52.6% in RPS were identified as needing reading intervention, up from 38% in 2019.
This data isn’t new. In fact, it was part of Superintendent Jason Kamras’ justification earlier this year on why year round school implementation would have been beneficial for the majority-minority school district.
“If [students] cannot read and write… that will hinder their success,” said Autumn Nabors, who coordinates curriculum for the school division, in a recent interview. “We know that having these skills is essential to learn all of the content areas, whether that's history, science, or fine arts or [career and technical education].
The highest numbers of students identified at risk for reading failure was found for Black, Latino and low-income learners, along with English Language Learners in Kindergarten, RPS says. It also found that more students were starting kindergarten and first grade at risk for reading failure by third grade.
The Board voted year round school down in March with Jonathan Young, vice chair of the Richmond School Board, being the only one dissenting on the grounds that RPS was in desperate need of a revolutionary change to learning.
Now, Young is not surprised that the district is where they are with planning to fix a reading crisis.
“At the risk of being less than collegial, I have to begin with ‘I told you so,’” he said in an interview. “We all acknowledged that closing school for a year and a half would constitute a real unprecedented hardship on our students.”
The $65 million plan to fix it includes extending after-school opportunities and investing in teacher licensure to have endorsements for reading.
The plan will take another stab at year-round school in 2022-23. The hope to establish year round school in RPS is to stop the “summer slide”, a phenomenon that claims students lose their academic gains over summer break, by reducing the amount of time that students aren’t in school. They also want to expand the number of students served during the district’s summer enrichment program, which currently serves up to 5,000 students.
The district also wants to spend $10 million over three years to help 40 teachers become reading specialists, to fund a “Literacy Institute” and offer stipends for teachers to attend the institute.
Richmond's 5th District councilwoman, Stephanie Lynch said she’s excited to learn that RPS will use money to push forward on literacy. Her own son, Isaiah, a student at Swansboro Elementary School, is two grade levels behind on reading, she said. Part of the blame, she said, is that his third grade year at Swansboro Elementary was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Third grade is critical,” she said. “The grades this year and throughout virtual learning were not a good measurement of acquired knowledge.”
While Isaiah, who is one of the 5,000 students enrolled in RPS enhanced summer learning program seemed to be performing well with straight A’s, he didn’t do well on his SOL scores. That’s along with many other RPS students. According to data from the school system, just 56% of Kindergarten through 8th graders are proficient on the reading Standards of Learning state test, according to data from 2019, and it gets worse for students with disabilities and English Language Learners. Just 31% and 30% of those students are reading proficient respectively.
“If Isaiah hadn’t taken the SOL, I would not have a clue of where he was academically in his learning,” Lynch continued.
While this is another one of Kamras’ ideas to boost what has been a long term issue in RPS, some Board members have concerns about using the entirety of a large pot of money to fund temporary positions. In Kamras’ proposal, $29 million over three years would go toward adding more than 60 positions to RPS’ payroll -- 20 reading interventionists and 44 extended day operations associates at all elementary schools, among the positions.
But Nabors said that work has already been going toward middle school and high school reading interventions. Most middle and high schools in RPS have a reading specialist and interventionists. But she emphasizes that if students can’t read from the time they start school, they’ll risk long term effects.
“We have to start with students being able to read, coding, those decoding skills and they have to learn to read before they can read to learn,” Nabors said. “Then when we move to our students who are fluent in reading, then it's continuing to build the complexity of the text.”
The Richmond School Board is expected to vote on the funds at its next School Board meeting this Monday.
