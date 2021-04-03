Richmond Raceway administers 100,000th shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Tom Leonard, 65, didn’t know that his second shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine would be the 100,000th shot administered at the Richmond Raceway. He just knew that he wanted things to get back to normal at the farmer’s market he owns in Short Pump, and he also lost some friends to COVID-19, too.

“We’re pretty grateful that none of our team was real sick, and we were able to get through this,” Leonard said to a pool of reporters, holding a certificate signaling his being the 100,000th shot. “We’re pretty happy there’s a light at the end of the tunnel right now.”

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts delivered relief across the area as they administered the 100,000th shot in the morning, and offered vaccines to those with disabilities later in the afternoon. The 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the raceway could signal a turning point for a return to “normal,” after more than a year of the pandemic. The 100,000th dose, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, is a milestone for the Richmond Raceway vaccination effort.