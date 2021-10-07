Richmond Raceway will open again as a community vaccination center with later hours and a weekend option

"It's kind of a mix. We're trying everything we can," Avula said. "If you all, as always, have any good ideas, we're super game and would love to pursue them."

The latent rise in vaccinations in recent months combined with the lingering political divide that has hampered the pandemic response both locally and nationally has trickled into the group once believed to be protected against severe illness: children.

In Richmond, Black 12-to-17-year-olds have a third of the vaccination rates of their white counterparts - making them more susceptible to a virus that preys more severely on unvaccinated people. Overall, the 0-to-19 age group in Richmond also has the highest case rates across the city.

The local health districts are currently among the few statewide to publicly report the data by age and race and ethnicity. On the Virginia Department of Health site, the demographics exist separately.

Agency spokesperson Logan Anderson has said there are plans in the works for a public-facing dashboard displaying cases, hospitalizations and deaths among children. The timeline is not yet clear.